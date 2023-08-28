Naomh Máirtín recover from concessions to overwhelm Dundalk Gaels in Louth SFC clash

Dundalk Gaels 2-3 Naomh Máirtín 3-13

Early goals in both halves conned all in attendance that this one-sided affair would be something of a contest on Sunday afternoon. But Naomh Máirtín proved they were in no mood for an upset by swatting aside Dundalk Gaels at Clan na Gael Park.

Yet, there is a fragility about the back-to-back champions of 2020 and 2021. Lapses in concentration and wastefulness was their downfall most recently in the league final and despite the opening round victory by 13 points, their display posed several questions.

Cian Walsh pounced for a goal in the first attack for Gaels, and the Monasterboice men ambled for a response after shooting four wides. Val Leddy got Declan McCoy’s side going and soon levelled before Jack Murphy showed their potential fluidity with an assertive low finish after fluffing his lines earlier.

In a frustratingly withdrawn role, Thomas O’Connell duly responded to the setback with Packie O’Connor’s side’s first score from play a quarter of the way through the game. However, Tom Gray’s effort for a point killed the contest when it dipped and deceived Adrian Rafferty for the winners' second goal.

Sam Mulroy then dumped further weight on the shell-shocked Gaels with three points to make it 2-6 to 1-3 at half-time. A revival didn’t appear possible given Gaels struggled to get out of their own half given the pressure the Jocks were applying. So while it may not be clicking perfectly for the title chasers, it certainly isn’t for the want of trying.

A flick to the net by Jordan Keating would be Gaels’ only score of the second half as Máirtín’s produced their best period when reduced to 14 men. Stephen Campbell was given a black card but Leddy plundered home another goal of the soft variety.

Back to the full complement, the Jocks added a Darragh Dorian point to complete the win and allow the Monasterboice camp to focus fully on the mouth-watering tie against St Mochta’s on Sunday.

Though you have the feeling that their minds were already on the Louth Villagers.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave; David McComish, James O’Connell, Mark Hanna; Mark McCabe, David Moloney; Jordan Keating 1-0, Liam O’Connor, Cian Walsh; Gary Shevlin, Tom O’Connell 0-1, Dylan McKeown 0-2 (1f). Subs: Jack Mullen for McComish (28), Sean McCann for O’Connor (43), Luke Murray for Keating (43), Aaron Culligan for McCabe (52), Shaun Duffy for Hanna (56).

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch; Shane Morgan, Tom Sullivan, Conor Healy; Evan Whelan, Seán Healy, Jack Murphy 1-0; Wayne Campbell 0-1, Dara McDonnell 0-1; Ben Callanan, Val Leddy 1-1, Stephen Campbell; Conor Whelan 0-1, Sam Mulroy 0-6 (4f), Tom Gray 1-2. Subs: Darragh Dorian 0-1 for Callanan (37), Conor Smith for Sullivan (37), Craig Callanan for Campbell (52), Joe McGrane for Val Leddy (52), Cian Sands for J Murphy (54).

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).