Naomh Máirtín overcome Glen Emmets in Louth U13 A final but remember the name – Tadhg Moroney

Ryan McMahon scores his first goal during Naomh Máirtín's U13 final win over Glen Emmets at Darver on Saturday. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Tadhg Moroney – remember the name.

Naomh Máirtín have produced an incredible list of talented forwards since getting up senior in the late 1980s, from JP Rooney and Nicky McDonnell to Sam Mulroy and Conor Whelan, but this wee lad has the potential to be very special for both club and county.

The diminutive centre-forward, son of former Oliver Plunkett’s player John Moroney, showed tremendous leadership to get the Jocks back on course after a rocky start, pointing five times inside the opening 15 minutes as well as creating the first goal which Ryan McMahon buried with aplomb.

And then, in the second half, as the Monasterboice boys carefully plotted their way to victory, he landed vital free-kick registers, his careful, rhythmic approach to striking standing him in good stead from varying ranges and angles.

Albeit, this was a complete team effort by the winners. Well-coached and mannered in their play, Calvin Winters was a driving force from midfield, with Roan Flood and Tom Murphy linking to great effect along the left wing. Meanwhile, McMahon enjoyed a tremendous outing, bagging two goals and serving as a potent focal point up top.

Glen Emmets got off to a tremendous start but found themselves physically inferior in too many key areas. Daniel Reay hit the net virtually from the throw-in and when Charlie Knowles pointed from a distant free, the gap was three – Moroney had got the Jocks off the mark.

The victors’ chief threat levelled with a hat-trick of minors before a mix-up in the Máirtín’s backline allowed Knowles to steal in and bullet the ball past the helpless Mark Halpenny to restore the three-point cushion for Seamus O’Hanlon’s troops.

However, immediately, the Jocks broke, Moroney setting up McMahon for an equalising green flag.

And from there to the interval, when Naomh Máirtín led 2-7 to 2-1, it was virtually one-way traffic, three points coming between the two goals. Emmets were also reduced to 14 players after strong full-back Ephraim McDonnell – who had been playing quite well – was fortunate to see only a black card brandished his way for a reckless kick on McMahon.

The lead was extended to eight when the match got back underway and while Knowles and Anthony Traynor got the Tullyallen natives back to within two scores – 2-9 to 2-3 – Moroney steered Máirtín’s to another championship victory, completing the double at this grade.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Mark Halpenny; Brody Murphy, Kian Morgan, Robert Hanratty; Cormac McEvoy, Oliver Walsh, Roan Flood; Calvin Winters, Oliver Ginty; Noah Boylan, Tadhg Moroney 0-8 (5f), Tom Murphy 0-2; Luke Harmon, Tadhg McDonnell 0-2, Ryan McMahon 2-0. Sub: Adam Malone for Harmon.

GLEN EMMETS: Senan Byrne; Dan Traynor, Ephraim McDonnell, Seán McMahon; Cormac Lynch, Luke Everitt, Donal O’Hanlon; Anthony Traynor 0-1, Brían McCallion; Noah Morgan, Liam Dolan, Tadhg O’Hanlon; Eoin Coyle 0-2, Charlie Knowles 1-2 (0-2f), Daniel Reay 1-0. Subs: Daniel Daly, Oisín Ó hUallachain, Jack Andrews, Emmet Craven.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).