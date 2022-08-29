Naomh Máirtín ease into Louth championship mode with derby win over hard-working St Fechin’s

Having asked a Louth GAA man in the know about how he felt Monday night’s senior football championship meeting of neighbours Naomh Máirtín and St Fechin’s would go, their view was that Paul Clarke’s side would remain competitive for roughly a quarter before the Jocks pulled away.

He was correct, as while it took the champions until first half stoppage time to lead on the scoreboard, they had completely taken control of the midfield battle and only for some poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping by Fechin’s captain Niall McDonnell, would have been ahead much earlier.

The underdogs were decent on the night and are probably the best of the rest outside of the established top four, which isn’t bad considering it’s their first campaign among the elite for 27 years.

They used six players over the hour who remain eligible for U21 football and so they will only improve in environments as unforgiving as this. But adapting to a level so high takes time given the conditioning and physical standards which the Jocks, Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues have set.

Albeit, Fechin’s went about the major task admirably, pressing adventurously on the slow-starting Máirtín’s and getting some reward without bagging a goal to really inspire confidence. McDonnell (45), Paul Mathews and Ryan Walsh (free) had the Hoops ahead by three at one juncture, with the latter’s conversion significant in that it was his sole register of a game in which Fechin’s desperately needed him to be in the ascendency.

On two occasions, Fergal Reel’s outfit trailed by three, though once they began to gain territory and condense the space in which Fechin’s were trying to build from, there was an inevitability about the situation.

The Beaulieu boys couldn’t get out of their own half and lost possession twice for a pair of Sam Mulroy goal chances – the post and McDonnell heroics denying the Louth skipper. Had Tom Gray, playing his first championship match since the 2020 final due to injury, been slightly sharper, he may have got on the end of at least one of the rebounds, though a four-point return wasn’t bad for a man in just his 20th year still.

With Seán Healy’s deliveries of the sumptuous variety and John Clutterbuck typically glorious when gliding forward, Conor Whelan was among those to profit. Indeed, the inside-forwards, who hit 1-14 combined, each kicked a point to finally overturn Jocks’ deficit in establishing a 0-9 to 0-7 interval advantage.

Fechin’s needed the interval whistle to sound but it didn’t stem the relentless tide they were drowning in as Máirtín’s had recorded eight points in a row by the time Ronan Holcroft fitted them with a life jacket from a free which earned Thomas Sullivan a black card.

In the subsequent 10-minute spell, Fechin’s outscored the winners by 0-3 to one, and cut the gap to three with clever Seán Kerrisk’s second point. Though you sensed a goal would eventually materialise at the other end given how stretched Fechin’s were becoming in attempting to force the issue up front.

Whelan and Mulroy, with an approximately 55-metre free, nudged Jocks four clear by the time a green flag was finally called for. Evan Whelan, whose power was impressive around midfield, found his cousin, Conor Whelan, with a sublime pass and having got turned and blistered clear – possibly overcarrying in the process – he rounded McDonnell and rolled into the unguarded net.

While Fechin’s played well, and will have a say in the destination of Joe Ward over the weeks to come, the scoreline didn’t flatter the kingpins, who will be the better for this relatively stiff examination.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Thomas Sullivan, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck, Seán Healy, Conor Morgan; Wayne Campbell 0-1, Evan Whelan; Jack Murphy, Val Leddy 0-1, Stephen Campbell; Conor Whelan 1-4, Sam Mulroy 0-6 (3f, 1m, 1 45), Tom Gray 0-4. Subs: JP Rooney for Gray (57), Paul Berrill for Murphy (60).

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-3 (2 45, 1f); Colm O’Neill, Harry O’Neill, Niall McCabe; Mark Holohan, Jamie McDonnell, Harry Haughney 0-1; Pádraic O’Donohoe, Bevan Duffy;

John O’Connell, Seán Kerrisk 0-2, Paul Mathews 0-1; Ryan Walsh 0-1 (f), Ronan Holcroft 0-4 (3f), Brian Devlin. Subs: Joe Corrigan for O’Donoghue (20), Eoghan Duffy for O’Connell (36), David Collier for McDonnell (40), David Lally for Devlin (43), Neal Hodgins for Holohan (51).

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers).