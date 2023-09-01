Naomh Fionnbarra sparkle as they put poor Glyde Rangers to the sword in Louth JFC

Naomh Fionnbarra 3-12 Glyde Rangers 1-7

Naomh Fionnbarra produced the performance of the junior football championship to date when brushing past a trifling Glyde Rangers effort in Darver on Tuesday night.

Moved from the Friday as a mark of respect to the Togher club’s late founding member Tom Connor, for whom a minute’s silence was observed, both sides were assured of their place in the quarter-finals before the ball was thrown-in.

Given Glyde, St Nicholas and Annaghminnon Rovers were locked on points, score difference was replaced by a mini league table using only the head-to-head results. Glyde overcame Rovers by five points and lost to Nicks by two, which put them on +3; Nicks defeated Glyde by two but lost by three to Annaghminnon, sitting the Rathmullen charges on -1; while Rovers won by three versus Nicks but were beaten by five against Glyde, seeing them finish on -2. Hence, Rangers advanced.

But that didn’t aid the Tallanstown natives’ display in any way as the Barrs ran riot, particularly in the second half. With Jack Butterly and Ciarán Markey superb in attack with the Osborne brothers, Conor and Hugh, very effective off the flanks either side of Jack Regan who, while wasteful at times, has plenty of ability, Stuart Reynolds’ team have an irresistible guise going forward.

In contrast, Glyde had no rhythm and were unable to get county man Niall Sharkey, on his return to the side, into the game having started him in the full-forward line. Aside from a strong burst and finish by Dion Conlon after 20 minutes, Peter Duffy’s team were outplayed and fortunate to have trailed by just 1-4 to 1-1 at the interval given Barrs struck eight wides.

Albeit, the winners’ opening major was fortuitous as Conor Osborne’s point attempt from the right wing dropped into the net despite the best efforts of the backtracking David Brennan.

Butterly got the goal he had been threatening six minutes after the break and from then on, it was the Markey show as the prolific attacker sent over 1-4, including 1-3 from play.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Ronan Callaghan, Kalum Regan, Niall Woods; Hugh McGrane, Adam Hanratty, Chris McGlynn 0-1; Josh Crosbie 0-1, Brendan Simms; Conor Osborne 1-1, Jack Regan 0-2 (1m), Hugh Osborne 0-1; Jack Butterly 1-1, Ciarán Markey 1-5 (0-1f), Cormac Reynolds. Subs: Michael McArdle for McGrane (54), Ciarán Murphy for H Osborne (54), Aaron Kearney for C Osborne (60).

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Jack McKeever, Conor McCullough; Ultan Larney, Gerard Bourton, Aaron Myles; Dion Conlon 1-0, Ciaráin Sheridan 0-1 (1f); Conor Sheridan 0-2, Alan Kirk 0-3 (3f), Aaron Devlin; Niall Sharkey, Brian Duffy 0-1, Oisín Lynch. Subs: Killian Scott for Devlin (HT), Tadhg Kellett for Larney (HT), Fiachra Sheridan for Myles (HT), Darren McKeever for Farrell (42), Lee Finnegan for Lynch (42).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).