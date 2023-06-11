Naomh Fionnbarra get the better of Geraldines in a sporting Drogheda Independent/Argus U14 Division 4 final

Naomh Fionnbarra 6-9 Geraldines 3-5

Naomh Fionnbarra put in a fine second half performance to win a well-contested Drogheda Independent/Argus U14 Division 4 final in Darver last Tuesday night.

The game started well, with good skill shown by both teams, and both defences working hard to stop scores. Nathan O’Hanrahan and Charlie Butterly were particularly effective for the Togher boys.

Joseph Manning got the first goal for the winners, with a well-worked reply from Tim Varshutski midway through the first period. Issac Hewitt was instrumental with some precision kicking and excellent shot stopping.

Geraldines continued to press, but with Adam Shevlin making some important saves, the game went into half-time with the Gers a point in the lead.

Both teams had excellent midfield pairings, with Liam Murphy and Max Lavery pressing well in the second half. They needed to be at their best with the exceptional Alex Yoko and Cormac Greene continuing as they have all season.

This pressure eventually told, with Aaron Murphy scoring an excellent goal, and Euan Cosgrove finishing well to the net on two occasions.

The Barrs continued to press and the excellent Aaron Marra capped a brilliant display with a goal. Varshutski continued to press in the second half and scored another well-taken goal, but with Ciarán McMahon in great form in defence, Gers didn’t get to build on this.

Others to the fore in the second half were Robert Clarke and Darragh Hand who both got on the scoresheet. In the end, some well-taken scores were the difference before a very sporting and enjoyable game for all in attendance.