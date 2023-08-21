Naomh Fionnbarra deliver strong second half display to overcome St Nicholas in Louth JFC clash

St Nicholas 0-7 Naomh Fionnbarra 0-11

Jack Butterly kicked a second half point as Naomh Fionnbarra came from behind to overcome St Nicholas in Darver.

Naomh Fionnbarra were hardly impressive but they still overwhelmed St Nicholas to move into pole position for progression in Group 3 of the junior football championship.

Stuart Reynolds’ side were three points down at half-time in Saturday night’s clash in Darver but with Nicks adding just the minimum to their tally in the second half – and being reduced to 14 players after 40 minutes – the Togher team pulled clear as the match progressed.

Top-scorer Ciarán Markey and Adam Hanratty contributed audacious points during the final 10 minutes to push Barrs into the comfort territory but they lacked rhythm for three quarters of a contest in which Hugh Osborne and Chris McGlynn were their chief forces.

Nicks were very impressive in the first half and struck five points in succession – via Con Sheehan, Paudi Downey (3) and captain Brian Carter – in response to a pair of early Barrs finishes.

Osborne stemmed the run but another Carter notch ensured Kubie Downey’s outfit led by 0-6 to three at half-time.

And despite dominating the early part of the second half, Barrs only had Jack Butterly’s fine effort to show for their territorial superiority until referee Paul Finnegan dismissed Nicks winger Philip Kirwan for what he deemed to be a kick out at an opponent.

Gradually, Barrs took a hold with Markey’s brace levelling matters prior to Hanratty (2), Osborne and Markey raising white flags from range. Sheehan got Nicks’ only second half point on 59 minutes but Máirtín Murphy replied at the other end to seal the success for Barrs.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finegan; Stephen Finegan, Andrew Starrs, Dylan O’Rourke; Aaron Flanagan, Ruairí Hanlon, Rían Farrell; Brian Carter 0-2, Sam Reilly; Fionn Meagher, Lee Kavanagh, Philip Kirwan; Declan Heeney, Paudi Downey 0-3 (3f), Con Sheehan 0-2 (1f). Subs; Caebhan Housidari for Kavanagh (41), Matt Onianwa for O’Rourke (48), Tadgh Martin for Heeney (48), Nuel Onianwa for Reilly (48).

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Adam Hanratty 0-2, Kalum Regan, Cormac Reynolds; Hugh McGrane, Chris McGlynn, Ronan Callaghan; Josh Crosbie 0-1, Brendan Simms; Conor Osborne, Jack Butterly 0-1, Niall Woods; Michael McArdle, Ciarán Markey 0-4 (2f), Hugh Osborne 0-2. Subs: Jack Regan for McArdle (HT), Máirtín Murphy 0-1 for Callaghan (38), Ciarán Murphy for H Osborne (58).

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s).