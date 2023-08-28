Na Piarsaigh Blackrock end their season on a winning note by overcoming Sean McDermott’s in Louth JFC

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock 3-9 Sean McDermott’s 1-9

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock ended their season with a flourish against Sean McDermott’s in what was an inconsequential group encounter in Roche on Sunday afternoon.

Ciarán Murphy enjoyed a fine season for winners and his goal in the opening minute teed-up his side for a winning finish to the campaign. Murphy added three more points from play in the half as Marty Duffy looked to make a fight of things with a goal for the winless Seans.

Stephen McGuinness found the net to make it ominous for the Mountrush charges, who trailed by 2-7 to 1-4 at half-time.

Substitute David Boyle closed out the game with a second half goal as the Rock Road natives ensured they finished third in the group.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Ronan McCartney; John Galligan, Joe Woods, Chris Kellett; Fionn Tipping, Shane Roddy, Stephen McGuinness 1-0; John Garvey, Michael Woods; Ciarán Murphy 1-4, Mark O’Hare, James Mahoney 0-1; Jamie Fealy 0-2 (2f), Mark Larkin 0-1, Tommy Muckian 0-1. Subs: Seamus Gonnelly for Roddy (20), Cormac McCartney for O’Hare (HT), David Boyle 1-0 for Larkin (40), Darren Muckian for Kellett (44), James McCartney for T Muckian (46).

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Finbar Moran; Ronan Kerley, Nathan Commins, Conor Walsh; Danny Commins, Seán Martin, Ian McDonald, Emmett Duffy, Declan Carroll; Danny Reilly, Peter Tuite 0-1, Ian Corbally; Noel Tuite, Marty Duffy 1-7 (0-2f), Cormac Walsh 0-1. Subs: Lorcan Ludden for N Tuite (HT), Dean Brennan for Reilly (HT), Reilly for Conor Walsh (45), Tuite for D Commins (45).

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundaljk Gaels).