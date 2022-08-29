Murphy strikes late for Naomh Fionnbarra in thrilling Louth JFC win over Stabannon Parnells

Stabannon Parnells thought they had Naomh Fionnbarra beaten, they also put themselves in a winning position and they looked like they were going to win the game, but Naomh Fionnbarra went out and won the game.

Still wet behind the ears, the youthful Parnells side learned a valuable lesson in championship football that you have to put a team away when they are there for the taking.

Barrs are never easily turned over and they proved it once again in Ardee with Ciarán Murphy pointing the winning free deep into additional time.

To add a further layer of impressiveness to Barrs’ dogged performance, they had to win the hard way by playing the entire second half with 14 men. Cormac Reynolds was black carded on the stroke of half-time and when he re-entered the fray, Stephen Johnston sent-off Kalum Regan for a physical challenge.

The sending off, like it so often does, inspired the Togher-based side into the game as they were three down and not playing well. Parnells started the second half superbly to open up that healthy lead but five wides and pointing goal opportunities in that dominant spell would prove their downfall.

Jack Butterly’s battle at the edge of the square with Seán Halpenny was well worth the entrance fee alone, both players tussled for every ball and when he did get away, Butterly clipped over some fine points.

Butterly had three first half points and when Murphy slotted home off the deck, it looked like playing a higher standard of league football was about to tell for Stuart Reynolds' outfit.

However, Seán Reynolds, in typical Reynolds fashion, grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and grabbed kickout after kickout and driving up the field.

Parnells had to stay in the game with Harry Butterly frees and when his older brother, Bobby, flicked the ball over Dáithí Woods in the Barrs net, to make it a draw game, 1-6 apiece at half-time, it looked like all the winners’ good work had been for nothing.



Even more so when Stabannon, through Reynolds, the two Butterlys and Derek Crilly, opened up a three-point gap upon the resumption. Then Conor Osborne slipped in for a goal and James Butterly split the posts twice.

The thriller whipped up a frenzied finish as Stabannon levelled twice through Reynolds and Harry Butterly points after a sublime brace by Jack Butterly.

But Murphy would finally settle the contest, and top place in the group, while Stabannon will have no time to ponder with a berth in the knockout stages up for grabs against Sean McDermott’s this Sunday.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Dáithí Woods; Hugh McGrane, Colin McGrane, Colum Smith; James Butterly 0-2, Cormac Reynolds, Kalum Regan; Adam Hanratty, Brendan Simms; Máirtín Murphy, Conor Osborne 1-2, Pádraig Butterly; Michael McArdle, Jack Butterly 0-5, Ciarán Murphy 1-3 (3f). Subs: John Doyle for Hanratty (50), Colm Kierans for McArdle (54).

STABANNON PARNELLS: Seán Nolan; Barry Lynch, Seán Halpenny, Patrick Bell; David Cluskey, Barry McCoy, Johnny McGee; Derek Crilly 0-3, Shane McCoy; Aonghus Giggins, Bobby Butterly 1-2, Niall Cluskey; Seán Reynolds 0-2; Robert Callaghan, Harry Butterly 0-7 (6f). Subs: Ryan Halpenny for Bell (14), Thomas Campbell for Cluskey (56), Fintan Martin for Giggins (56).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).