Murphy and Matthews star for Louth hurlers in U20 League win

Louth got off to a winning start in the Leinster U20 Development League courtesy of a comprehensive victory over Fermanagh in a game played in desperate conditions at Darver on Sunday.

Brian Brady’s charges were much the better side throughout what was a fairly laborious affair, with wet and windy weather making it difficult for both teams.

But the Reds were always assured at the back and the Erne men had no answer to the tenacity of their tackling – Aaron McGuinness-Smith was Louth’s kingpin at the back, while dual star Fionn Cumiskey helped himself 1-2.

St Kevins’ Tom Matthews shot 0-7 (0-4f) in an impressive display – he, along with Conor Murphy, looked forever a threat inside for the Wee County, who had 13 points to spare by full-time.

Next up for Louth is a trip down south to face Wicklow, on Wednesday, March 3.

Louth: Josh Murtagh (St Fechin’s); Aaron McGuinness-Smith (Naomh Moninne), Conor Whyte (Naomh Moninne), Aaron Smith (Mattock Rangers); Cameron Maher (St Kevin’s), Seán Magill (Naomh Moninne), Zac Lennon (St Fechin’s); Luke Matthews (St Fechin’s), Evan Maher (St Kevin’s); Fionn Cumiskey 1-2 (Naomh Moninne), Conor Murphy 0-3 (Naomh Moninne), Ciarán Walsh 0-1 (Naomh Moninne); Sam Phelan (Naomh Moninne), Tom Matthews 0-7 (5f) (St Kevin’s); Aidan O’Brien (Knockbridge)

Subs: Paddy Wherley (Naomh Moninne) for Lennon (HT), Jack Mulvhill (Naomh Moninne) for O’Brien (45), Keelan Maher (St Kevin’s) for C Maher (48), Tiernan McKenna-Byrne (Knockbridge) for Phelan (56)