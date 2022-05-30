Mulcahy-like Kinch fires Fechin’s over Cooley in Traynor Cup final

St Fechin’s were comprehensive winners of the John Traynor Cup on Sunday morning, holding the initiative over Cooley Kickhams throughout the Darver showpiece.

With centre-forward Rachel Kinch the best player on show, Valerie Mulcahy-like in her free-taking from the ground, the Hoops were always on course to deliver the club’s first senior trophy in the LGFA grade.

Indeed, she was just part of a fearsome Fechin’s forward line that made full use of the breeze’s assistance in posting a 3-5 to 1-0 interval advantage with Shayleen McDonagh and Ava Briscoe lethal in the interchange stakes.

The pace of the winners was impressive, especially for their first and third goals. Céire Nolan, the Louth player lining out at midfield, broke through from the throw-in to bury past Sinead Rice and then, just before the interval, a rapid rampage by Nolan created an overlap with Howell a subsequent receiver of possession. The latter’s shot was blocked but McDonagh was on hand to bury past Sinead Rice.

Their second major was somewhat fortuitous midway through – Kinch’s powerfully-struck free arrowing its way beneath the crossbar from 35 metres.

Chloe McCarragher raised Kickhams hopes just before the interval stoppage with a rocket to the roof of the net and while they began the second period relatively eagerly, Fechin’s had a killer instinct up front with Kinch and Briscoe registering.

Cooley have a future Louth star in teenager Lucy White, the winger having taken the fight to Fechin’s throughout with her razer-sharp vision blending perfectly with balance, skill and pace. One of her several bursts set-up the Peninsula club’s second goal, put away with force by Eibhlin Rice.

The victors were never in any danger of being drawn into a contest, however, especially with goalkeeper Ellen Brodigan and full-back Rachel Beirth protecting the danger zone so impressively.

St Fechin’s: Ellen Brodigan; Anna Redmond, Rachel Beirth, Ailbhe Quinn; Orla McEvoy, Jenny Mulrey, Orla Brennan; Hayley McDonnell, Céire Nolan 1-0; Catherine McGlew, Rachel Kinch 1-5 (1-3f), Rebecca Howell 0-1; Molly Matthews, Shayleen McDonagh 1-0, Ava Briscoe 0-3. Subs: Sara Moore for M Matthews, Róisín Kavanagh for Nolan, Beth Noer for Howell, Lynn Victory for McDonagh, Gretta McEvoy for McGlew.

Cooley: Sinead Rice; Lisa McCarragher, Hazel Malone, Laura Grills; Shannon Walker, Zoula Juraiyte, Róisín McDaid; Laoise McElroy, Aoife McDaid; Chloe McCarragher 1-1, Claire Donnelly, Lucy White; Megan Ferguson, Eibhlin Rice 1-1, Sarah Walker. Subs: Shauna Murphy for Juraiyte, Ciara Boyle 0-1 for Ferguson, Laura Traynor 0-1 for Walker.

Referee: David Hurson (Monaghan).

In the other subsidiary league finals, Geraldines overcame Naomh Fionnbarra 5-22 to 2-10, while Hunterstown Rovers impressed in their 1-19 to 3-4 defeat of Glyde Rangers. Both matches were played in Darver as well.