Moylan lands key coaching role within Louth GAA

Louth GAA have appointed John Moylan as Colin Kelly’s successor in charge of development squad and underage coaching.

The Cork native, who is vice-principal in Colaiste Rís secondary school, was announced in the role at Monday night’s County Board meeting in Darver.

Coaching & Games Manager Shane Lennon said that Moylan was head-hunted for the post and comes with a good track record having coached Sean O’Mahony’s, Colaiste Rís and Galbally of Tyrone to championship successes previously.

He lives in west Tyrone but commutes to Dundalk on a daily basis and met with development squad coaches in DkIT last night having already overseen the U14 trial process of recent weeks.

Following a query by St Mochta’s delegate Paul Murtagh, Operations Manager Francie McMullen insisted Moylan wasn’t receiving a fee for his work apart from expenses, which Leinster GAA are funding.

Murtagh proceeded to ask the hierarchy about Kelly’s departure, wondering if there was an internal rift prior to him taking up the Wicklow senior team manager’s position.

Both Lennon and chairman Peter Fitzpatrick denied this, maintaining Kelly left on amicable terms, while Honorary President Paddy McMahon welcomed Moylan’s recruitment, calling it “a great coup for Louth GAA”.

Paul Gallagher, representing the schools’ committee, wanted a breakdown of the criteria for the job, before suggesting the Mallow man was a good fit and also praising the impact Kelly had during his stint.