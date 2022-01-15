More clinical Offaly pip Louth in Ardee

Arguably the most deflating aspect of Louth’s third defeat of the O’Byrne Cup campaign was the inevitability of the outcome – despite Mickey Harte’s side twice getting level during an exciting second half at Páirc Mhuire.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the dearth of experience in the team at the moment coupled with the losses in Longford and Dublin, the Reds neither looked like winning in Ardee nor threatened to expose the type of conviction required to topple the Midlanders, who fielded several U20 All-Ireland winners from last season.

Offaly, it could be argued, had total control of the affair, winning the duels they had to at the timeliest of intervals. Their conditioning and general football ability – the crispness of their passing and movement – was in contrast to the hard-working locals, who, notably, dropped six shots short of the target and lost possession on multiple further occasions when opportunities looked on.

To be fair to Louth, they never gave in and probably had more of the ball, but there has been a distinct lack of incision – or successful translation of midfield play into offensive openings – throughout the programme.

When Offaly headed for the posts, they tended to reap some degree of reward – either a free, which one of their many specialists converted, or register – whereas Louth were more inclined to drift around the periphery or have the ball dislodged by, it must be said, some textbook tackling. Rory Egan and Kieran Dolan were particularly impressive confronters for the winners.

Ultimately, the away team were more clinical, as the 15 scores to eight reading would indicate.

“It happens in games (efforts dropped short) and sometimes it’s the pressure the opposition put on, sometimes it’s just a mishit,” Harte said after the game.

“They are worse than wides because they just give the opposition a new start and the ball back into their hands for free; you go from being on the attack and in attack mode and are suddenly on the back foot – it’s the most difficult thing to deal with, a shot that doesn’t go dead.”

He added: “It’s disappointing when you put in such a huge effort and don’t win the game or even get a draw out of it.

“Having said that, when you consider the number of first-team players from last year that are unavailable right now, I think it was a formidable performance and Offaly had a lot of the players that played against us in the championship (last summer) across the course of the game.”

PERSEVERANCE

There is, at least, a steam of perseverance rising off the Louth team. They trailed for practically the entirety of the game – Offaly led 0-6 to four at half-time, with veteran Niall McNamee kicking 0-4 – but got on terms when a flowing move ended with Leonard Grey rounding Paddy Dunican and sliding to the net.

That came six minutes into the second half and the meagre crowd on Deeside tried to lift the Reds, sensing a chance to get Harte and co up and running for the year. But, immediately, Offaly responded with three points in four minutes – Bernard Allen, typically proving to be a thorn in Louth’s side, accounting for a brace.

John Maughan’s men, by this juncture, were down a man having lost McNamee to a black card and while the No14 returned shortly after the 50th minute, it was the other of Rhode’s McNamees, Ruairí, that would prove the difference-in-chief across the closing quarter.

Full-back Dermot Campbell was one of Louth’s better performers, but he was given little protection against the substitute, who took the Dreadnots man for four points with each notch looking just so classy and composed.

Trailing 0-10 to 1-5 at the second waterbreak, Ryan Burns’ last piece of action saw him draw the Reds level with a goal – after McNamee had added one to Offaly’s total – and again the initiative lay with the Wee County.

But, as though trying to grasp a handle thickly coated by Vaseline, the opening slipped Louth’s grasp, McNamee and Ian Duffy splitting the posts four times over the remainder of the clash to ensure a winless O’Byrne Cup trilogy for Mickey’s men.

“We have been experimenting to some degree but it’s of necessity as well. A lot of our first-team players from last year are carrying injuries of various natures, from short-term, medium- and long-term.

“It is a good experience for other players to come in and see what it’s like to play at this level. Offaly are playing their football in Division 2 for this coming year and that puts into perspective how we’re missing so many men and yet still held our own with them.”

Louth: Martin McEneaney; Daniel Corcoran, Dermot Campbell 0-1, Donal McKenny; Conor Faulkner, Seán Healy, Leonard Grey 1-0; Conor Early, Bevan Duffy; Niall Sharkey, Oisín McGuinness, Conall McKeever; Dáire Nally, Ciarán Byrne 0-2, Ryan Burns 1-2 (0-1m, 0-1f)

Subs: Tommy Durnin for Duffy (46), Cathal Fleming for McGuinness (46), Tadhg McEnaney 0-1 (f) for Healy (52), Conor Clarke for Grey (52), Eoin Moore for Burns (59), TJ Doheny for Moore (66)

Offaly: Paddy Dunican 0-1 (45); Ciarán Donnelly, Kieran Dolan, Niall Darby; Rory Egan, Johnny Moloney, Joseph O’Connor; Morgan Tynan, Aaron Leavy; Bill Carroll, Dylan Hyland 0-2 (2f), Cathal Mangan; Jack Bryant, Niall McNamee 0-4 (3f), Bernard Allen 0-2 (1f)

Subs: Jack Darcy 0-1 for Bryant (18), Anton Sullivan for Carroll (22), Cathal Donoghue for Tynan (HT), Ruairí McNamee (0-4) for Hyland (49), Mark Abbott for Allen (50), Cian Donoghue for Moloney (52), Jordan Hayes for Leavy (52), Ciarán Burns for Donnelly (55), Diarmuid Egan for Mangan (55), Luke Egan for Darcy (55), Ian Duffy 0-1 (f) for Dunican (57), Dan Molloy for N McNamee (63)

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Wicklow)