Moninne bounce back in fine style

Eddie Condon of Mattock/St Kevin's finds himself surrounded during last week's SHC clash against Naomh Moninne.

NAOMH MONINNE 1-23

MATTOCK R/ST KEVIN’S 1-5

HAVING suffered a heartbreaking opening round defeat to the holders Knockbridge a week early, the hurlers of Naomh Moninne put things right with this impressive victory over Mattock/St Kevin’s in Darver last Thursday night.

Helped by four points from play from the stick of Mark Gahan and an eight minute goal from Andrew Mackin it was the Dundalk outfit who led by 1-6 to 0-1 at the first water break.

The combination side’s only score in this period was scored by Andrew McCrave.

Moninne kept the pressure on their opponents and three further points from top scorer Darren Geoghegan, the latter two both from 65 metre frees, and another from Andrew Mackin had them leading by 1-10 to 0-1 at half time.

They extended their lead on the resumption with four unanswered points from Daire Flanagan, Darren O Hanrahan and Geoghegan (2).

Where some teams might have thrown in the towel, the combination side upped their game and were rewarded for their efforts by scoring 1-3 between the 37th and 42nd minutes.

Their points were scored by midfielder Johnny Matthews (2) and Jason Condon with the experienced Aidan Carter, a second half substitute, netting their goal from close range.

Moninne substitute Dylan Carey certainly made full use of his time on the pitch accounting for five points in a row, in between which Andrew McCrave grabbed his side’s last point of this encounter.

The black and amber men sealed a terrific all round team performance with three further Darren Geoghegan points and one for good measure from hard working midfielder James Murphy.

NAOMH MONINNE: Donal Connolly; Donal Lee, Chris Lennon, David Yore; Sean Magill, Diarmuid Murphy, Paul Challoner; Darren O Hanrahan (0-1), James Murphy (0-1); Conor Murphy, Daire Flanagan (0-1), Stephen Rafferty;

Mark Gahan (0-4), Andrew Mackin (1-1), Darren Geoghegan (0-10). Subs - Brendan Prendergast for David Yore, Dylan Carey (0-5) for S Rafferty, Brian Carter for D Flanagan, Cathal Azzopardi for C Murphy, Barry Doyle for A Mackin.

MATTOCK/ST KEVIN’S: Johnny Galway; Mike Lyons, Noel Callan, Garry Leddy; Jason Condon (0-1), Tommy Metcalfe, Andrew McCrave (0-2); Jonathan Matthews (0-2), Ciaran Calvey; Seanie Crosbie, Eddie Condon, Lee Crosbie; Gary Rellis, Evan Maher, Josh Finlay. Subs - Aidan Carter (1-0) for J Finlay, Eoin McKeown for N Callan.

REFEREE: Derek Ryan.