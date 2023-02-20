Monica McGuirk on captaining Meath against Mayo – ‘Any day you get to captain this fabulous bunch of girls is an absolute honour and privilege’

The outcome wasn’t the one she wanted but it was still a memorable day for Duleek-Bellewstown’s Monica McGuirk who captained the All-Ireland and league champions in the Lidl Division 1 tie against Mayo at Páirc Tailteann last Saturday.

The All-Star goalkeeper took over the role in the absence of the injured Shauna Ennis.

“Any day you get to captain this fabulous bunch of girls is an absolute honour and privilege,” the Meath netminder said. “Hopefully, though, Shauna will be back fit for next week and the trip to Kerry.”

The failure to put away chances, especially in the opening half, proved costly, according to McGuirk.

“I don’t think we utilised the wind enough in the opening half. We had plenty of chances, it wasn’t as if we weren’t creating them, but we missed a huge amount. However, we will learn enormously from these games. We went for the past two years virtually without losing a game. This is a different setting and a new challenge and virtually a whole new squad has come in and we can only learn from days like this.

“They are a fantastic bunch of girls who are absolutely giving everything so I couldn’t fault them for the work and effort that they are putting in. You win some you lose some and we now have to pick ourselves up and focus on the challenge that Kerry will provide next week.

“It is fiercely disappointing when you lose any match but we will take plenty from this game going forward and full credit to the girls for the effort they put in there today.”

The performance of Down referee Eddie Cuthbert was a major talking point afterwards but Meath boss Davy Nelson wasn’t ready to portion any blame on the man in charge.

“I would have a deep appreciation of how difficult a job it is to referee,’ Nelson said afterwards. “I don’t get involved with referees, I only get involved with what I can control, but going forward it is something the LGFA need to look at. It seems to present a problem in every match, what is a tackle, what is a foul in that contact area? I certainly wouldn’t be blaming that on our defeat, our defeat was in our own hands.

“I never talk about referees because it is a massively difficult job. That man came here today to have a good game. What we have to do is look at ourselves and we have to improve on this display.

“Congratulations to Mayo, they were pointless coming here and we knew they would be coming into the game with a lot of intent. However, I thought we left it behind us. We didn’t take our opportunities, gifted them scores and we paid the price.

“We expected Mayo to take the game to us in the second half with the nature of the elements. We only conceded six points in total which was excellent but unfortunately the two goals would be something we would be very disappointed with and those scores were massive on a day like this. It was insurmountable, they were of the soft variety and we have to look at ourselves here.”

Nelson also lamented missed opportunities in the opening half.

“We had a golden chance of a goal early on, we took a point instead but I thought the goal was on. Then there were a couple of frees that on another day Stacey Grimes would put over in her sleep but that can happen with any free-taker.

“I thought we should have been ahead by more than four at half-time, every point is precious. I was very happy with the start to the second half but then the errors came and hurt us badly.”