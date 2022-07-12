Monday night games aren’t new in Louth GAA, but the pricing is an issue – Caoimhín Reilly

Naomh Máirtín are going for three Louth SFC titles in a row. Picture: Sportsfile

Family Fortunes came over the television waves the other day and it got me thinking… Name something you wouldn’t hear on a Louth GAA commentary.

“Club championship action from the Clans – and it’s live!”

Possibly followed by a big, fat, red X and a foreboding ‘eh-eh’ similar to the one a mother uses when her cheeky toddler gets a bit too adventurous in the realm of cupboard excavation.

The domestic championship fixtures were released last week and include Monday night football, something which, judging by social media, a fair few people were unaware has been the case for a few years now.

Ever since the junior championship was return to its 14-team complement, there have been matches – often two – played post-weekend. It’s not overly convenient and you could understand the Christy Bellew Cup competitors having a chip on their shoulder about it always being them in Monday action.

Therefore, it’s no harm to see St Patrick’s and St Mochta’s as a standalone, Monday fixture on the opening weekend at Clan na Gael Park.

Weekend passes – priced at €40 and only available online – are back for patrons to purchase and justifiably so. Supporters used to be charged €10 into a double header and yet they’re still being taken for a tenner when there are no two-prong offerings on the schedule.

Double headers were done away with during Covid and understandably so, but there’s no reason not to return them to the calendar at this stage. I suppose the thinking is that by staggering the games and strategically plotting them in grounds not too far from each other, you’re teasing people to travel to another match on a particular day. Probably getting another €10 off them as well.

There used to be something attractive about a Sunday afternoon double bill in Dowdallshill followed by evening matches in either Castlebellingham or the Clans or more likely Dunleer. People would go to the four games and think nothing of it. I, for one, long for a return of such a schedule.

So why aren’t there double headers? Is it Covid fears? Do they think the singles’ system worked better? Or, God forbid, has it to do with increased revenue?

As for complaints about the Monday night games, clubs just have to suck it up as the junior teams did for the last few years. The playing field is, ultimately, level in that the tricky logistics around such a fixture is the same for the other side as well – the travel, the preparation, etc.

But who’d be a fixture maker? There will always be detractors and those who complain. The biggest issue I have isn’t actually the format but the pricing. A fiver in is more than enough.

Championship fixtures:

Friday, August 19

JFC: Wolfe Tones vs St Nicholas, Dunleer, 7:15pm; Glyde Rangers vs John Mitchel’s, Darver, 7:30pm; Dowdallshill vs Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Clans, 7:30pm; Naomh Malachi vs Cuchulainn Gaels, Roche, 7:30pm.

Saturday, August 20

IFC: Cooley Kickhams vs Oliver Plunkett’s, Darver, 4:30pm; Roche Emmets vs Sean O’Mahony’s, Dowdallshill, 5:30pm; Kilkerley Emmets vs Hunterstown Rovers, Ardee, 6:30pm; Clan na Gael vs O Raghallaighs, Darver, 7:30pm.

Sunday, August 21

SFC: Ardee St Mary’s vs St Joseph’s, Stabannon, 2:30pm; Geraldines vs Mattock Rangers, Grove, 4:30pm; Dreadnots vs St Fechin’s, Dunleer, 7pm.

JFC: Sean McDermott’s vs Naomh Fionnbarra, Darver, 12pm; Westerns vs Annaghminnon Rovers, Tallanstown, 12pm.

Monday, August 22

SFC: St Patrick’s vs St Mochta’s, Clans, 7:30pm.

Friday, August 26

JFC: Glyde Rangers vs Dowdallshill, Darver, 7:30pm; John Mitchel’s vs Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Clans, 7:30pm; Naomh Malachi vs Wolfe Tones, Stabannon, 7:30pm; Cuchulainn Gaels vs St Nicholas, Darver, 7:30pm.

Saturday, August 27

IFC: Clan na Gael/O Raghallaighs winner vs St Kevin’s, Darver, 4:30pm; Cooley Kickhams/Oliver Plunkett’s vs Glen Emmets, Dunleer, 5:30pm; Roche Emmets/Sean O’Mahony’s vs O’Connell’s, Dowdallshill, 6:30pm; Kilkerley Emmets/Hunterstown Rovers vs Dundalk Young Irelands, Darver, 7:30pm.

Sunday, August 28

SFC: Geraldines/Mattock Rangers vs St Bride’s, Ardee, 2:30pm; Ardee St Mary’s/St Joseph’s vs Dundalk Gaels, Grove, 4:30pm; St Patrick’s/St Mochta’s vs Newtown Blues, Dunleer, 6:30pm.

JFC: Sean McDermott’s/Naomh Fionnbarra vs Stabannon Parnells, Tallanstown, 12pm; Westerns/Annaghminnon Rovers vs Lannléire, Darver, 12pm.

Monday, August 29

SFC: Dreadnots/St Fechin’s vs Naomh Máirtín, Stabannon, 7:30pm.

Friday, September 2

JFC: Glyde Rangers vs Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Darver, 7:30pm; John Mitchel’s vs Dowdallshill, Clans, 7:30pm; Naomh Malachi vs St Nicholas, Stabannon, 7:30pm; Cuchulainn Gaels vs Wolfe Tones, Darver, 7:30pm.

Saturday, September 3

IFC: Cooley Kickhams/Oliver Plunkett’s loser vs Glen Emmets, Darver, 4:30pm; Clan na Gael/O Raghallaighs vs St Kevin’s, Stabannon, 5:30pm; Roche Emmets/Sean O’Mahony’s vs O’Connell’s, Dowdallshill, 6:30pm; Kilkerley Emmets/Hunterstown Rovers vs Young Irelands, Darver, 7:30pm.

Sunday, September 4

SFC: Geraldines/Mattock Rangers vs St Bride’s, Ardee, 2pm; St Patrick’s/St Mochta’s vs Newtown Blues, Grove, 6pm; Dreadnots/St Fechin’s vs Naomh Máirtín, Dunleer, 6pm.

JFC: Sean McDermott’s/Naomh Fionnbarra vs Stabannon Parnells, Darver, 12pm; Westerns/Annaghminnon Rovers vs Lannléire, Tallanstown, 12pm.

Monday, September 5

SFC: St Mary’s/St Joseph’s vs Dundalk Gaels, Stabannon, 7:30pm.