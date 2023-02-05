Minimal margins are major for luckless Louth as they suffer agonising National League defeat by Derry

Putting Ulster champions Derry to the pins of their collar will serve as little consolation to Louth as they ponder a case of what might have been following Sunday’s second National League defeat of the season.

Sitting pointless, and hovering above the demotion places due only to score difference, is not where Mickey Harte and his men would have planned for being. The Reds had lost their league openers in both of the Tyrone-native’s previous campaigns at the helm but recovered to accumulate a points-for return in round two on each occasion.

The three-point defeat in Ardee, though, has the Wee men staring down a sequence of challenging, if winnable, matches that will almost certainly determine their spring destiny, especially the visit of Limerick to DEFY Páirc Mhuire on Sunday week.

There are several frustrating elements to the predicament which Harte’s team faces into. Any follower who doubts their development under the current coaching structure would want to examine the state of play they inherited before being critical and while there is a valid argument to suggest that, given the resources which have been poured in, improvement would be expected, the men in charge cannot micro-manage every possible outcome.

Ultimately, individual errors have cost the Reds a full-point return from their two matches to date and life in Division 2 has shown up the squad’s limitations. Louth lack a goalkeeper capable of matching what James Califf brought to the scenario last season and unless the Dreadnots clubman returns between the posts, the berth will persist in being a problematic area so long as the brief involves mixing the traditional net-minding values with the more progressive outlook of getting involved in the play as well.

The deficit of midfield options, or a player capable of pulling the ball out of the sky among second tier company, is becoming a real issue and while Harte felt Louth competed well on long restarts, there can be little doubt about Derry’s dominance in this area with Conor Glass imperious in his fielding at times.

Having effectively trialled a practice of picking out runners from a cluttered starting point during the O’Byrne Cup, Louth appear to be very limited in their capacity to retain possession from their own ’keeper’s tee and they are being crucified as a consequence. Ultimately, this was where the round one match in Ennis was lost and here, when it mattered most, the Oak Leafers held the upperhand when the leather rained.

"I think it was a gamble worth taking,” said Harte on his decision to replace Declan Byrne with Peter McStravick despite the Young Irelands clubman having never previously stood between the posts.

"We knew he has a very good kick off the ground and it was something we used well today – getting the ball far away from our goals and the contests were then in the other half of the field rather than ours.

"I don’t agree that Louth were on the small side (height-wise). Okay, we lost ‘Casey’ Byrne and he would have been one of our bigger men, but we weren’t outstretched by the Derry men. We were by the Clare men who had very big men around that sector of the field, but not today.”

MAJOR MARGINS

Louth aren’t setting themselves scoring targets, Harte admitted, and while a cumulative losing margin of four points is indicative of their workrate and competitiveness, they remain short of what will evidently be required to prevail in the second tier.

Is it the lack of a forward in the Shane McGuigan mould who can almost muster an opening out of nothing – the Derry ace having amassed 1-5 on the afternoon – or, more probably, are teams at this grade so much superior in their defending that Sam Mulroy isn’t getting the free-kick opportunities that he became renowned for converting on the way to Division 3 glory last term?

If this is the case, Louth must become more economical on their forays forward and either configure more adventurously with greater numbers ahead of the ball or uncover a prolific registrar who can do the business almost lonesomely.

For having recovered from a five-point deficit 16 minutes in to going in front on the eve of the interval through Dáire McConnon, being level at the break, 1-6 apiece, was a superb effort built on severe graft and no shortage of skill. Liam Jackson’s run, location and finish to the net on 23 minutes was outstanding.

But getting into commanding positions is of little value if you do not impose your authority in a defining manner. A significant portion of admirable work was often undone by the final pass and this gave wobbling Derry a leash to hang on to and when their opportunity came, via an incomplete clearance by McStravick, Niall Toner’s shot to the corner was sweet.

“You have to consider the opposition as well,” Harte said, in regard to some failure in ball retention.

"Derry walked through Ulster last year playing that kind of football and they’re tenacious, well-structured and organised. If you make an error then you will be punished. No team or no team of players can perfect the game. They can do the best they can and they’re going to run into a roadblock here and there and make an odd mistake, but I couldn’t be sore on the players at all. They need to know how to play that game under the stress of a quality team that really wants the ball off you again.

“I think it’s been a good learning process for our players today, but a hard lesson again that you put a huge effort in and still have no points.”

That’s the bottom line, unfortunately.

Louth: Peter McStravick; Daniel Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Ciarán Murphy; Conor Early, Liam Jackson 1-0; Tom Jackson 0-2, Ciarán Downey, Conall McKeever; Dáire McConnon 0-3 (2f), Sam Mulroy 0-3 (1f, 1m), Conor Grimes 0-1. Subs: Craig Lennon 0-1 for L Jackson (51), Peter Lynch for McKenny (64), Jay Hughes for McConnon (64), Tommy Durnin for Murphy (64), Bevan Duffy for Sharkey (70).

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McCluskey, Eoghan McEvoy; Pádraig McGrogan 0-2, Brendan Rogers, Conor Doherty; Conor Glass, Paul Cassidy 0-2; Niall Toner 1-1, Shane McGuigan 1-5 (1-0p, 0-3f), Ethan Doherty; Benny Heron, Lachlan Murray, Niall O’Donnell. Subs: Oisín McWilliams 0-1 for Doherty (46), Pádraig Cassidy for McEvoy (49), Ben McCarron for O’Donnell (59), Matthew Downey for Murray (66), Shea Downey for Heron (69).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).