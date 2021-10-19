Mighty Mitchels bridge 23-year gap to book final fling

Gareth Kane manages to keep the ball in plas for John Mitchels as John Galligan challenges for na Piarsaigh. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

James Clarke, John Mitchels gets this shot away despite the efforts of Paul Mallon, na Piarsaigh. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

DEEP into injury time, John Mitchels were awarded a free on the left hand side of the beautifully manicured Stabannon pitch, right out along the sideline.

John Mitchels 2-12

Na Piarsaigh 0-17

With a place in the Junior final at stake, up stepped John Gallagher to curl the ball over the bar, off the ground, in a breathtaking show of nerve and skill.

The score was agony for Na Piarsaigh who thought they had done enough on the night. However, Gallagher’s winner meant ecstasy for the Ballybailie supporters as they will play in their first Junior final since they last claimed the Christy Bellew Cup back in 1998.

The passage to the final seemed unlikely for Des Halpenny and Gerry Gallagher’s side right until that pivotal moment. David Boyle came off the bench to put Na Piarsaigh’s noses in front minutes earlier, but Gallagher had to not only win the game but level the contest also, with a free with a different of level of difficulty.

Being a point behind put a different pressure on Gallagher and was arguably the harder of the two placed efforts. On that occasion though he chose to take the free out of his hands and fire over with aplomb.

Outrageous scores seemed to be the theme of the night, right from the start, when John Bingham vacated his sweeper role to run along the end line to fire past Adam Molloy at the near post to open the scoring.

Steven McGuinness was immense for Na Piarsaigh, he drove constantly up the field for his side and with Mitchels happy to soak up the pressure Mark Larkin, Robbie Murphy and Paul Mallon with a sublime effort soon had the sides level.

Gareth Kane and John Gallagher provide another layer to John Mitchels game plan, the two link up well and provide the outlet and source of scores for their side.

Kane sizzled over a point from inside the 14 yard line while Gallagher with his first touch chip-lifted the ball off the deck in the run in to his side’s second goal.

Na Piarsaigh were still dominant and continued to attack and find the target when they pleased. While Gallagher and Kane added to their tallies, Mícheál Begley at the opposite end of the field kicked three first half points in the run in to half to see his side trail 2-5 to 10 at the turn.

The third quarter went Na Piarsiagh’s way when Vincent Chorley found the target with his first touch and Begley’s influence was beginning to take over the game.

A Trevor Matthews point just before the second half water break proved crucial. Mitchel’s extended their scoring run to three points in a row to take the lead through Gallagher.

Again, Chorley would level and once Boyle found the target they tried in vain to keep the slender lead.

However, Mitchels found a way up the field and Gallagher in particular held his nerve in the thrilling finish.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson, Aaron Kane, Niall Carroll, Anthony Coyle; Mikey Nulty 0-1, Emmett Farrell, Mark Gorman; James Clarke, Carl Courtney; Trevor Mathews 0-1, Andrew Bingham 0-1, Kevin Gallagher; John Bingham 1-0; John Gallagher 1-6 (2f), Gareth Kane 0-3. Subs: Leigh Ross for Coyle (HT), Michael Quinn for Gorman (46), Stephen Campbell for A Bingham (35), Conor Reilly for K Gallagher (60).

NA PIARSAIGH: Adam Molloy; Ronan McCartney, John Galligan, Shane Roddy; Steven McGuinness, Michael Woods, Eamon McAuley; Jarlath Lyons, Mark Larkin 0-2; Ciaran Murphy 0-3, Conall Shields, Paul Mallon 0-2; James Mahoney; Robbie Murphy 0-2, Mícheál Begley 0-5 (3f). Subs: Vincent Chorley 0-2 for R Murphy (ht), Bryan Sharkey for Mahoney (40), John Garvey for Mallon (55) David Boyle 0-1 for Shields (56), Stephen Arrowsmith for Roddy (60)

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy