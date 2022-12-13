Mickey Heeney taken aback by receiving Louth LGFA’s grandest honour

Mickey Heeney was taken aback when receiving a call from Louth LGFA chairman Liam O’Neill in recent weeks, asking the legendary former Clan na Gael clubman to attend the county’s Convention to be conferred with its highest honour – Honorary President.

The Castletown-native, who now lives in Kilmacthomas in County Waterford, was an integral part of the formation of the LGFA County Board and the first manager of the senior team.

"It actually took me completely by surprise when chairman Liam O’Neill contacted me a few days ago to ask if I would accept the honour,” said Heeney, who travelled up from Munster to be present in Darver.

"When we started on this journey first in 1992, with a challenge between two clubs who were interested in having a match because there was no official structure in the county, we could not have envisaged that 30, short years later that we would be here now.

"The standard of players that day was mightilyy impressive and a huge crowd turned up to witness Cooley Kickhams and St Joseph’s, Dromiskin, do battle in a kind of ‘friendly’ encounter in Clan na nGael Park.

"When approached after the match by Peter and Sineád Mulligan from St Joseph’s, to ask if I would organise a team from Louth to play inter-county matches, I immediately set out a formal structure to facilitate this to happen.

"This involved forming an official County Board to organise matches and get players registered to compete in an internal county competition with a view to promoting ladies’ football in the county and competing at provincial and national level.

“Having advertised for expressions of interest from within the county, we held a meeting in the hotel in Castlebellingham in late 1992. I chaired that meeting to get the ball rolling and ended up being asked to be chairman.

"We then elected various, necessary positions to form the County Board and we were up and running. Again, I was asked if I would step into the breach and act as county manager until we found out how we could progress further.”

He added: “A bank account was opened in a bank in Drogheda, with a lodgement of one pound on January 1, 1993. I have a copy of the first income and expenditure account with me incidentally and it is mind boggling to compare the initial figures of less than £4,000 to (the current) figures of €132,000.

"We have come a long way, with many hundreds of young girls now playing the game and several All-Ireland titles having been won by Louth teams. I acknowledge the great support and encouragement of Peter Mulligan who attended all the early meetings.

“We held a Cabaret in the Adelphi Lounge in Dundalk, now Dominos, to help raise funds to buy the jerseys, shorts, stockings and footballs. Our first match was against Carlow in St Brigid’s Park, Dowdallshill, on Sunday, October 3, 1993. Other matches followed against Donegal and Offaly and the first minor match was against Wicklow. The following year, which was really our first year in competition, we reached the league final against Meath. But ‘sin é sceál eile’.

“Throughout the years, it was extremely gratifying to see the great skill and determination of all the young girls who attended the summer camps throughout the county of Louth. There are lots of tales of turmoil and strife in those formative years of LGFA but I am pleased to be able to state that the ground rules we laid at that time have stood the test of time and the current status of Louth LGFA are a testament to that.

"In conclusion, I wish all the best of good fortune to the new county manager and to Louth LGFA.”