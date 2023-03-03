Louth

Mickey Harte on the impact of Louth’s championship defeat by Kildare last May – ‘The only way to apply that type of learning was to narrow the gap’

Louth manager Mickey Harte pictured before last May's Leinster SFC defeat by Kildare in Tullamore. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Louth manager Mickey Harte pictured before last May's Leinster SFC defeat by Kildare in Tullamore. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

Mickey Harte believes last May’s championship defeat by Kildare was a significant learning curve for his team as they move into Sunday’s crucial National League duel with the Lilies in Ardee.

Victory over Glenn Ryan’s struggling side would put Louth on the verge of survival and even stoke Wee hopes of joining the promotion picture following successive victories against Limerick and Meath. 

