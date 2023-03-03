Mickey Harte on the impact of Louth’s championship defeat by Kildare last May – ‘The only way to apply that type of learning was to narrow the gap’

Mickey Harte believes last May’s championship defeat by Kildare was a significant learning curve for his team as they move into Sunday’s crucial National League duel with the Lilies in Ardee.

Victory over Glenn Ryan’s struggling side would put Louth on the verge of survival and even stoke Wee hopes of joining the promotion picture following successive victories against Limerick and Meath.

The Reds lost on a 2-22 to 0-12 scoreline in Tullamore last season but enter their round five assignment brimming with confidence and two points clear of Kildare in the Division 2 table.

“According to that game, there was plenty of room for improvement and we needed a lot of improvement,” said Harte.

“We were very disappointed with our performance that day. You’re talking about this (Meath) as being one of the best performances we’ve had since we come, that was probably one of the worst by a country mile and we were all very disappointed.

“We wanted to make sure that that didn’t happen again if we could possibly avoid it and the only way to apply that type of learning was to narrow the gap.

“There’s some points on the board for us now. Is it enough to stay up here?

“That’s still the six million dollar question but it gives us a fighting chance and at this stage, we’re happy to be in the mix now not just to be relegation favourites but possibly able to survive in this division. If we can do that, we’d be very pleased about that.”

A third triumph in succession, a feat Louth haven’t managed in the second tier since the leagues were restructured 15 years ago, would also nudge the Reds closer to assuring themselves of All-Ireland SFC involvement in the summer.

Given Westmeath are unlikely to finish in Division 3’s top two but will play for Sam Maguire having won last season’s Tailteann Cup and that either Sligo or Leitrim will gain entry via a Connacht final placing, finishing in the top-half of the second division has become even more significant than it had been unless the Reds reach just a second Leinster decider since 1960 later in the campaign.

“It’s no disrespect to the Tailteann Cup but if there’s a premier competition, you want to be in it and we want to be in it, the same as everyone else,” the Tyrone-native added.

Harte recalled veteran James Califf to the team for the Meath win as the Dreadnots clubman became the third different player tried between the posts during this year’s National League. And the manager was complimentary of the towering goalkeeper’s influence at Páirc Tailteann.

“James is a gentleman and he came back to play for us last year in a place that he hadn’t been accustomed to for some time.

“There is a calmness and composure about him that’s good to have and it’s widely known that we don’t have the Niall Morgans or Cluxtons, or these set ’keepers who were just born to be ’keepers and can play the modern game as a ’keeper.

“So we have to create or invent something and we’re trying our best to do that. James has been a great man to come and stand-in for us. He’s at the end of his career but we’re very thankful for him putting himself forward.

“Personally, I think everybody is an outfield player. I don’t believe in positions and I think the only place you see positions is in a match programme and going back to the ’70s/’80s. It’s not like that any more.

“I don’t believe we have backs or forwards, I believe we have footballers and we want footballers to do everything they can to make your team the best it can be.”