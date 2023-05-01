Mickey Harte on Louth’s resolve in tight battles – ‘It doesn’t make us world champions in any shape or form but it makes us competitive’

Louth manager Mickey Harte during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi Final match between Louth and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Mickey Harte believes his Louth team are showcasing a new-found sense of character having come through two severe battles in qualifying for the county’s first Leinster SFC final in 13 years.

The Reds overcame Offaly after extra-time at Croke Park last weekend and will face 12-in-a-row champions Dublin at Jones’ Road on Sunday week, where Harte will be on the trail of his seventh senior success at provincial level.

Ciarán Downey scored seven points from play as Louth saw off the Faithful in their second pulsating fixture of the championship campaign.

"When we came in to the county, we wanted to change the culture of not being able to do things that you probably felt you had quality enough players to do some of the time," said Harte.

"To improve Louth’s league position, that helps them have more confidence and belief. The championship record wasn’t hectic in the last couple of years and you have to win championship games to improve.

"Whenever you find yourself in a tight corner, and we found ourselves in tight corners over the past seven or eight days, and they battled their way out of it, not only are these victories that bring us to a Leinster final, they are character building victories and that can only be good.

"It doesn’t make us world champions in any shape or form but it makes us competitive.”

Sunday week’s decider will be the first time the counties have met in a Leinster final since 1958 and just Louth’s second appearance on the province’s grandest stage in 63 years, but Harte is determined to keep his players focussed on being competitive against the Dublin juggernaut.

"It’s for those who can afford to celebrate it to go out and celebrate it,” he added, when asked of the significance of his side’s achievement.

"We, as a team, can’t celebrate it because there is nothing to celebrate. We have to perform well in the Leinster final because if not, that would actually deflate the work we have put in.

"It’s a big, big challenge to be competitive because they have the potential to rip us apart. We have to really work hard to be competitive. That’s our target for the next two weeks.”