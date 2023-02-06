Mickey Harte on Louth’s performance against Derry and National League hopes – ‘I think we showed today that we’re not no hopers’

Mickey Harte has conceded that Louth face a stiff task to retain their Division 2 status following their second successive league defeat on Sunday.

The Reds were in a winning position early in the final quarter of the Derry duel in Ardee but the concession of a second goal gave the Ulster champions a platform from which they moved closer to their promotion target.

Louth host another of the division’s pointless sides, Limerick, at DEFY Páirc Mhuire on Sunday week in what must be termed as a ‘must-win’ encounter if they are to survive ahead of the round four trip to high-flying Meath towards the end of February.

“Moral victories don’t get any points on the board so while on the one hand it’s good that they put their heart and soul into the performance, the end result isn’t what you want – no points after two games makes it a really uphill struggle from here on,” said the Wee manager.

“We knew it was a serious battle on our hands, we were seven or 8/1 to win the game, we were no hopers, but I think we showed today that we’re not no hopers... Indeed, we had chances to win the game as well.

“While we’re disappointed to have given away the penalty and the second goal that went in, which actually turned the tide when we were really in control of the game, we were two points up and playing better football than they were. Had we been able to keep out the goal, I think we could have finished out that game ahead, but that’s all ifs, buts and maybes.

“I think we had posed a lot of problems for them at that stage and we were two up. I think we could have stayed ahead with points and not only did the goal put them ahead but it gave them a new lease of life. It was a critical score – we didn’t need to be giving them any energy because we’d used up enough of our own trying to cut the energy out of them.

“There are so many little things that went wrong for us, even in the first half when we had four shots that dropped short and three wide that weren’t difficult chances. It comes down to small margins and we’re on the wrong end of those at the minute… as some of the golfers have said, the harder you try the luckier you get – I’m hoping we get a wee bit of luck because we are trying hard.”

CROWD CHATTER

There was plenty of surprise around the Deeside venue ahead of the game when it was confirmed that Dundalk Young Irelands’ Peter McStravick would start as goalkeeper despite Declan Byrne having been recalled to the squad to fill that brief at the beginning of pre-season.

With Martin McEneaney fit and available, and Harte confirming that last year’s first-choice custodian James Califf remains a part of the management’s plan, it was a left-field move, but one which the Tyrone-native felt was worth exploring.

“You have to gamble a bit here and there,” added Harte. “We knew he has a very good kick off the ground and it was something we used well today – getting the ball far away from our goals and the contests were then in the other half of the field rather than ours.

“Some people have that length in their kick and we said we’d have to gamble with it this day to see how it would go. It was a big ask off somebody who hadn’t done this before and I think he acquitted himself well.”

On Califf’s status, Harte said: “He hasn’t gone from the scene just yet but it all depends how much time he can commit to it. We’re not certain about that yet and he’s involved with the minors as well. I think he’s working in Dublin now more than he used to so things could be difficult for him. He’s still under consideration.”

INJURY UPDATE

With confirmation midweek that Ciarán Byrne had, indeed, suffered a season-ending cruciate injury, the Louth boss is hopeful of having St Fechin’s clubman Paul Mathews (ankle) back to play some part against the Treaty on Sunday week.

“Having the week off will be a good help to us but he (Mathews) won’t be able to do much training in the meantime so I dare say that he won’t be able to start anyway, but he should be on his way back by that stage.

“Hopefully Anthony Williams will have another fortnight behind him as well and may be able to be considered for some time anyway.

“Casey Byrne, it’s shocking for him altogether because he had a really good pre-season this year and had put a huge amount of work into it. He was just rearing to go and it’s so sad for him – the way he stayed at home to be with us and give us a lift, to have it wiped out…

“He’s good and strong about it. He accepts it and he has got go get himself back to playing status again, and it will probably be 2024 before that happens. He’s determined to do that.”