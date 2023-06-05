Mickey Harte on Louth’s loss in Mayo – ‘The last two games maybe would have dispelled that myth that teams like Louth shouldn’t be in this’

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Louth goalkeeper James Califf during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Mayo and Louth at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo.

Mickey Harte reckons his side can only but learn from their recent championship experiences despite the chance of progressing to the All-Ireland knockout stages hanging by the finest of threads.

Louth were beaten by the minimum in Mayo on Sunday afternoon meaning they must defeat Kerry at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, on Sunday week to keep alive any qualification aspirations they hold.

A victory over the Kingdom, coupled with a Cork win against Mayo, would put the Reds through at Kerry’s expense, while Louth and Mayo victories would see score difference come into the equation.

"Even a draw against Cork would have kept our season alive in this particular competition and I feel that that’s a pity because I would like to have got the chance to be in the shake-up of the last 12,” said Harte in Castlebar.

"That would have been more valuable experience for the players to get access to.

“Then again, this is a great bonus game to finish the season with, to play last year’s All-Ireland champions and get another feel for what teams at the top level ask of you and how you might be fit to ask some questions off them,

“Where we are, not in the last 12, is very disappointing but I think it will be a good way to finish off the season, playing the All-Ireland champions and playing Kerry. For any county playing Kerry, there is that sense of awe and wonder, even when they’re not winning All-Irelands.”

Despite losing both fixtures to date, the accumulated margin of the defeats stands at just three points, which indicates how competitive the Wee County have been in what was termed as ‘the group of death’ before action even got underway.

"It was the group that nobody wanted to be in,” he added.

"You knew once you were the provincial loser where you were heading and nobody wanted to be here, but somebody had to and I think it’s good, on reflection, that we’ve been in this group as it’s asked hard questions of us and we’ve answered some of those relatively well.

"Sometimes people just focus on what they have seen last and they don’t focus on a season or a number of games. It can be all about the scoreline and not about progress or outcome in terms of improvement, and, of course, it was a very bad result for us (in the Leinster final) on the scoreboard.

“We still played some very good football in the game and, of course, that gets forgotten about because of the nature of the finish.

“The last two games maybe would have dispelled that myth that teams like Louth shouldn’t be in this (All-Ireland series). We have every right to be in it if we perform like that.

"Some people are saying that there are too many games in the current format but I think it’s essential to avoid dead-rubbers. Everybody has to play an extra game and it does hold up players from getting time with their clubs that little bit earlier but I think it’s so important because if you play two games and have absolutely nothing whatsoever to play for in the last game, it becomes a bit of a damp squib and what value is there in that if the team that is playing you can run out a second string and still be where they want to be?”