Mickey Harte on Louth’s duel with Cork – ‘Cork will be saying we’re the winnable game’

Louth manager Mickey Harte before the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin.

Louth’s hopes of progressing in the All-Ireland series can receive a major injection of impetus with a win over Cork at Páirc Tailteann on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Mickey Harte’s team returned to training last Thursday following the 21-point defeat by Dublin in the Leinster SFC final, a result which ensured the Reds qualified for a tough-looking Sam Maguire Cup group alongside the Rebels, holders Kerry and National League champions Mayo.

One win could be enough to propel Louth into the knockout stages – most likely a preliminary quarter-final – and the visit of the Leesiders to Navan would appear, on paper, to be the best viable opportunity of getting that victory.

It is expected that the Wee County will again be without Tom Jackson through injury, although the remainder of the players should be primed for action after coming through the provincial decider chastening without complaint.

Cork have played just two matches – at home to Derry in the National League and away to Clare in the Munster SFC – since losing to Louth at DEFY Páirc Mhuire in March and are without a win since overcoming the Banner in Ennis mid-spring.

Their captain, Brian Hurley, has encountered fitness issues during the campaign but he is expected to return to the line-up for the crucial qualifier against Louth, who the Leesiders defeated on their way to last season’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

Looking ahead to the Cork clash, Harte said: “I suppose every other team in the group will be saying we’re the winnable game so Cork will be saying we’re the winnable game.

“That’s understandable. We played the in the league, of course, but they were missing a few players that day and we got a result.

“It’s not going to be easy. Any game we go out to play from here on in is not going to be easy because you’re at the tough end of season now but it’s experience, and players will learn from the experience.”

Louth’s last championship win over Cork came in the 1957 All-Ireland final.