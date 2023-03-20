Mickey Harte admits a promotion duel with Dublin was beyond Louth’s wildest expectations after two National League rounds

Facing Dublin with a shot at promotion was beyond Louth’s wildest expectations after round two of the National League, manager Mickey Harte has conceded.

But after four successive wins, the latest coming against Cork at DEFY Páirc Mhuire last weekend, the Reds will travel to Croke Park on Sunday knowing they are just one triumph away from dining with the top-tier elite next season.

Indeed, Louth’s upturn in form has followed a familiar trend. The Wee men lost their openers in each of the county’s two previous promotion-winning campaigns under the Tyrone-native and were winless after two outings 12 months ago.

“It’s kind of the trend that we’ve been going through every year here – we didn’t start particularly well but we gathered ourselves and got our act together,” said Harte, following the defeat of Cork.

“This is more significant here in that we’re playing at a higher level and we’ve lost some key players every game this season. That didn’t change today but to be able to grind out key results, in spite of that, makes it a very significant day.”

Key to Louth’s latest triumph were young defenders Peter Lynch and Ciarán Murphy, both of whom have made their senior debuts this term and will play at Croke Park for the first time against Dessie Farrell’s Dubs.

“You need new blood coming in and you might think that new players coming in for their first year mightn’t be regulars,” he added.

“To some degree, if all of our players were available and injury free, they mightn’t have got as much game-time.

“Then, that’s been a blessing in disguise in ways and those boys have grabbed their chance, shown they can compete at this level and are becoming more confident each day we go out.”

There was another hitch in the side’s ongoing fitness nightmare after Conor Grimes, who was performing a starring part on the afternoon, was forced off with a head injury towards the end of the first half.

Cork full-back Daniel O’Mahony was red carded for his part in dazing the Glen Emmets clubman, who also took a heavy hit in the previous game against Kildare before returning to the fray.

With captain Sam Mulroy, Ciarán Byrne and Tom Jackson among those currently nursing injuries, Grimes is to be assessed ahead of the Dublin game, although there was some good news in that Paul Mathews came off the bench after overcoming an ankle knock.

“It was a head injury and in the modern game, with the medical people, when there is the possibility of concussion – I’m not saying there was, but if they think there is any possibility – they have to do the right thing.

“Obviously, we’d have loved him to stay on but you have to take medical advice and act in a proper fashion.”

Having picked up three victories from their four home matches this year, Louth will be seeking to add to their earlier triumph in Navan on Jones’ Road on Sunday.

That would push through a promotion surge which has been developed upon turning Ardee into something of a fortress.

“We seem to play well here. It is a pitch that needs a wee bit of getting used to. Into the bottom goals, it’s not easy to score and we’ve found ourselves playing into in the first half of games, which is the side we have practiced at at the beginning of the game.

“Our players know it pretty well and it’s not that easy to find the posts at that end so we knew if we were in there at half-time, playing the other way, with the breeze and down the hill…

“We did make hard work of getting back and missed a number of chances that would make you feel as though you were going to pay the price, but the players continued to work and ground out the points which did eventually come.”