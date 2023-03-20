Louth

Mickey Harte admits a promotion duel with Dublin was beyond Louth’s wildest expectations after two National League rounds

Mickey Harte and Dessie Farrell will cross paths once against this weekend when Louth take on Dublin at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Mickey Harte and Dessie Farrell will cross paths once against this weekend when Louth take on Dublin at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

Facing Dublin with a shot at promotion was beyond Louth’s wildest expectations after round two of the National League, manager Mickey Harte has conceded.

But after four successive wins, the latest coming against Cork at DEFY Páirc Mhuire last weekend, the Reds will travel to Croke Park on Sunday knowing they are just one triumph away from dining with the top-tier elite next season. 

