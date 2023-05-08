Mickey Conlan once tried to keep the ball away from Louth goalkeeper James Califf – now he’s coaching him into a Leinster final

Mickey Conlan was once tasked with kicking the ball away from James Califf – but now, as Louth’s goalkeeping coach, he’s firmly on the side of the big Dreadnots clubman. — © SPORTSFILE

Mickey Conlan was once tasked with kicking the ball away from James Califf – but now, as Louth’s goalkeeping coach, he’s firmly on the side of the big Dreadnots clubman.

The Derry-native succeeded Steve Williams on Mickey Harte’s management team having been tapped up by trainer Gavin Devlin through the pair’s work with Ardboe – Devlin’s home club – in Tyrone.

Memorably, the former Ballinderry Shamrocks custodian, who won an All-Ireland title with the Oak Leaf outfit in 2002, was a late inclusion in the Derry side that knocked Louth out of the 2016 All-Ireland qualifiers having not played for the county in five years.

Under Colin Kelly’s tutelage, current Wee stars Califf, Conor Grimes, Ryan Burns, Anthony Williams and Bevan Duffy were opponents of Conlan on the evening in question, when the Reds sank to a 1-18 to 2-10 defeat.

“It was weird the way that it happened,” he said.

“I’d been coaching the ’keepers and we’d a few injuries so they had nobody to stand in and it was too late to go calling anybody new in.

“Damien (Barton) asked me would I step in and I did. I would have been involved in training a fair bit, in the games and various parts of training, and I felt comfortable and confident to be able to slot in.

“I was still playing a bit of club football and so was keeping my hand in. It wasn’t like I was dormant.

“I’d be a fairly active coach anyway at the best of times and I was able to perform sort of a coaching role in the games with the experience I had. It was a wee bit before today’s game in the way goalkeepers now come out. It was more so about being the back line of the defence and the more talking I did, the less ball I had to deal with.”

A personal trainer by trade, Conlan is able to organise his schedule around the thrice-weekly jaunts to Darver, arriving at the Centre of Excellence for 5:30pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights. But he insists that it’s far from a troublesome arrangement, despite still living in Ballinderry.

“I’m helping out Gavin in Ardboe and he mentioned it to me a while back about coming to Louth so when the opportunity came up, I said I’d love to come down.

“Being a personal trainer, I’m able to manipulate my own hours and it certainly doesn’t feel like a chore, I just tailor my hours to suit. I’d have really good and flexible clients as well who help me to make it work.

“It’s certainly not like a commitment at all. Okay, I do miss some of my kids’ games but I know this is only going to go on to the end of July, at the latest, and there’ll be plenty of kids’ games then.

“It’s a great set-up and they are a serious bunch of lads who are really committed. The last few wins have generated an atmosphere where everyone wants to be involved.”

The retired net-minder took a “sabbatical” from coaching last year having been on the go annually since first lacing a pair of boots. Having served under Barton with Derry for two years, he stepped into management with Moortown in Tyrone and Ballinderry, completing two-season tenures at both, and then jumped at the opportunity to link-up with Devlin in Ardboe after “recharging the batteries”.

So he’s certainly not a novice where imparting his knowledge is concerned. And while much of Louth’s training is spearheaded by Devlin and another selector, Peter Dooley, Conlan offers nuggets of advice to the goalkeepers when the chances arise.

“It’s become a hybrid role and goalkeepers are now involved in lots of the team sessions so when you do get them it’s then just about fine-tuning the basics and the technical skills of being a goalkeeper.

“I’d always keep a close eye on the technical side of things, opposition kickouts, etc, to hopefully find that wee edge that can benefit us.”

Don’t expect to see him in the Louth line-up any time soon, though. Conlan admits, those days are well behind him.