Michelle O’Hagan was ‘shocked’ to get a call back to the Louth LGFA senior team after a decade away

Michelle O’Hagan wasn’t exactly holding out hope of a recall to the Louth senior team before Kit Henry got in touch following last year’s club championship. Picture: Paul Connor

Michelle O’Hagan wasn’t exactly holding out hope of a recall to the Louth senior team before Kit Henry got in touch following last year’s club championship.

The new manager was organising a trial process and was clearly impressed by the experienced player’s form for Cuchulainn Gaels during last season’s junior championship.

A championship winner with Cooley Kickhams some years ago, the Omeath woman hadn’t pulled on the red jersey for a decade until togging out for last Sunday’s National League opener against Longford and had pretty much condemned her inter-county career to the past.

“When I got the call to go for the trial, I was completely shocked and a bit apprehensive,” said O’Hagan.

“I have been enjoying playing football at my club and thought my county days were done. When I got the call back at the end of November from Kit to say he would like me to join the panel, I was absolutely overwhelmed.

“It’s an honour in the first instance to be considered for the trial and then to be given this fantastic opportunity to play with and against some of the best players in the country… I am looking forward to every opportunity this season has to offer.”

O’Hagan is now balancing the hectic commitment of Louth training with her busy role as graduate recruitment manager with PM Group, a project delivery firm which specialises in engineering, architecture, construction and project management.

Though it’s a juggling effort which she has taken in her stride, adapting to an intense environment which is a far cry from her previous days playing for the Wee women.

“There have been changes; the game has definitely come a long way since I last played at this level,” adds O’Hagan, who is equally adept as a defender and attacker.

“There has been a major shift in the physicality involved in Gaelic football – there is so much work involved outside of your training days with the team. The commitment and discipline from the players is substantial in terms of individual gym work, weights, to running and strength and conditioning sessions from when I played years ago.

“It’s a real investment joining the panel from a commitment perspective, but it’s been a fantastic challenge and it has encouraged me to reflect and adapt a more holistic approach to training.

“Though one thing that really has not changed is the pride and desire to represent our clubs and communities at county level. The management have given us every opportunity to compete at this level and that is all any player wants, to be able to perform to the best of your ability and hopefully bring pride and silverware back to the county.”

The versatile star is the sole Cuchulainn Gaels player involved in the squad – and the club’s first representative at senior inter-county level since their formation in 2005.

Though she has been made to feel very welcome by a group which has ambitions of Division 3 success this term.

“There is a great atmosphere within the group. There are also a lot of familiar faces on the panel which makes the transition of coming back into an already established squad a lot easier.

“I’ve got to meet so many new and young players as well; fresh blood and energy is very important to the ongoing success and development of any team and I think this year’s panel has a fantastic balance of experience and youth which can only benefit the county team.

“And the standard of the group is very high. Like I am learning new skills and techniques from each player at every session. What really has stood out for me this year is the discipline of each player – they are a fantastic group of girls who are completely dedicated to the Louth team.”