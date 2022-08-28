Michael Rafferty’s goal is crucial as Cooley reel in Glen Emmets at Dunleer

Michael Rafferty levelled with a free for Cooley Kickhams and from that resultant play, Rafferty intercepted Andrew Mooney’s short kickout and drove the ball home.

Cooley Kickhams had to dig deep to overcome a well-organised Glen Emmets side and become the first team into the intermediate quarter-finals, having not led this round two duel until 11 minutes from full-time.

It had all the makings of a shock, the underdogs, Emmets – operating two league divisions below Cooley – were well set up, executed their plan ideally and frustrated the winners for the majority of the contest.

Though they needed to be as efficient as possible and in James Butler and Kealan O’Neill, they had a reliable duo. Both found the target in an excellent opening that allowed Emmets to settle.

Colm Nally’s side were affected by the task at hand, with Emmets full of energy and the enthusiasm of a puppy, and they laboured, falling into the Tullyallen men’s hands, shooting from way out and kicking the ball away continuously.

Centre-half Fearghal Malone was the one constant for Cooley, driving his side forward and showing real leadership. He fired over a whopper and Paddy Johnston soon levelled but the ingredients for a shock were still there.

Damien Grimes had Eoin McDaid in bother and he found the target along with Butler and corner-back Cathal Maguire hand-passed the ball over the ’bar when Cian Talbot won a ball he should never have in the Cooley full-back line.

Malone again was on hand to give Cooley a foothold in the game with a well struck 45 shortly after they were dealt the blow of injured county man Gerry Malone departing the field. That made it 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time in the underdogs’ favour.

Having missed a number of first half frees, Cian Connor quickly pointed the first score of the second half from the deck before Darren Marks put his side on level terms.

Alex Carolan came on and showed his potential and immediate power with an excellent point but the game was all about to unravel for Emmets. Michael Rafferty levelled with a free and from that resultant play, Rafferty intercepted Andrew Mooney’s short kickout and drove the ball home.

Ray Lambe’s men, partly thanks to Conor Grimes, finished the game strong and recovered from the setback to hit three points in a row. That may help them if their next game with Oliver Plunkett’s is a draw but Cooley, under Nally, march on, growing with each victory.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Dean McGreehan 0-1, Eoin McDaid, Ronan McBride; Patrick Hanlon, Fearghal Malone 0-2 (1 45), Gerry Malone; Darren Marks 0-1, Richard Brennan; James O’Reilly 0-1, Patrick Johnston 0-1, Enda O’Neill 0-2 (1m); Michael Carron, Michael Rafferty 1-2 (2f), Cian Connor 0-2 (1f). Subs: Aoghain McGuinness for G Malone (26), Patrick McGrath for Johnston (58).

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Emmett Delaney, Sam Kenny, Cathal Maguire 0-1; Keith Boylan, Daniel Grimes, Robbie Byrne 0-1; Cian Talbot, Conor Grimes 0-3 (2f); Sean Byrne, James Butler 0-2, Evan English; Ronan Grufferty 0-1, Damien Grimes 0-1, Kealan O’Neill 0-1. Subs: Alex Carolan 0-1 for S Byrne (42), Eoghan Maguire for Damien Grimes (42), Alex Blakeman-Fowler for Butler (55).

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).