Mercurial Mulroy spearheads Louth’s incredible comeback win in Limerick

The biggest win of Mickey Harte’s reign and a victory to rival the Armagh (2013), Tipperary (2017), Offaly (2019) and Down (2019) away days of past campaigns – a rare occasion after which Louth players could giddily mingle with the travelling contingent, nobody but able to smile.

It looked as though the Reds were down and out as the hailstones fell on University of Limerick’s north campus. Five points behind and just 14 minutes to play, but in calling upon a type of tangible spirit, Louth recovered in a fairly incredible way, kicking the game’s closing seven points to leave the hosts in a state of shock.

If this is to be a turning point in the Wee season, captain Sam Mulroy must be the most important man to a team anywhere in the country. For the Naomh Máirtín forward led Louth from the abyss, his relentless thirst for possession and insulated reservoir of energy absolutely driving his side to a most unlikely triumph.

His place-kicking, on a day where the wind howled and swirled, was of the highest calibre. It’s quite some while since Mulroy ‘came of age’ considering he led the Jocks to back-to-back senior championships, but this was his finest cameo in red bar none.

The centre-forward nailed three fabulous frees in a row prior to splitting the posts from a 45, bringing Louth back to within one point two minutes from the finish, before playing a central part in the registers of Ciarán Downey and Ciarán Byrne that completed the turnaround.

He glossed the effort in the next attack with his second point from play before turning to the small but now raucous travelling contingent and clenching his fist, sounding a cry and bounding for the clouds.

A win yielding just two points, but worth so much more.

"Winning doesn’t happen in straight lines and you have to hit a few potholes on the way,” said Harte, having negotiated his way through a scrum of wet well wishers.

"It’s just a great credit to the players that even though things seemed to be going against us – a rub of the green here or there – and frustrating us, we just kept trying. It’s not always that you get what you deserve in a game, but I feel our boys got what they deserved today.

"If you get a bit of momentum going and you’re able to finish that momentum with a score, that’s the all important thing. And Sam’s kicks from the ground there in the conditions were serious – to get those 45s or long-range kicks and not put them over, then you’re not gaining anything on the deficit.

"That’s the difference – being able to finish those chances is so important and then the rest of the men chipped in with their scores too, which was great.”

AS FATE WOULD HAVE IT

It was just meant to be for Louth. There has been so much talk in the past about how these players perform best on hard ground where space can be exploited. As fate would have it, the game being played on UL’s astro was perfect as it guaranteed a fast affair and essentially nullified Limerick’s greater physical attributes.

The Gaelic Grounds, the original venue, was deemed unplayable earlier in the day and there was something of a consensus that that wasn’t such a bad thing for the visitors given their running style isn’t conducive to boggy surfaces.

Crucially, there was much more coherence and direction in the play two weeks on from the boredom of Longford – Liam Jackson’s early goal was indicative of the changed approach as Tommy Durnin, in the starting XV for a league match under Harte for the first time, made an incisive overlap before squaring to Jackson who blasted to the roof of the net.

The tackling was much more intense as well and led to several scoring opportunities – the most gilt-edged of which saw Ryan Burns drive at Donal O’Sullivan with Mulroy and Conor Grimes there for support.

Perhaps it was Grimes’ ever-so-effective display at the head of the attack which was the key difference. He was like a man possessed inside, kicking three wonderful points and winning every ball sent his way, ensuring the Reds regularly amassed territory and entry to the scoring zone.

If it wasn’t the Glen Emmets clubman’s best performance for Louth, it was damn close – right up there with his 2016 Division 4 final effort against Antrim.

"I don't think our approach was any different,” was how Harte called it.

"When we played Longford, it wasn't hard to understand why both teams would have had a fair eye on defence – they conceded four goals and we conceded three the previous day.

“Obviously, that’s one of the first things you’re going to look to try and fix – to do that, you’re not going to be playing ‘gung-ho’ football, you’re going to be conservative and maybe that’s why the game in Longford seemed too conservative for some people.”

EARLY STRIKE

Having lifted the net early, Louth were outscored 0-8 to four over the remainder of the first half as they trailed by the minimum at the break – Limerick’s monstrous full-forward, Josh Ryan, putting on a kicking clinic off the ground.

Mulroy and Tommy Durnin raised white flags to force the Reds ahead when play resumed, but Louth were caught asleep defensively on 43 minutes as Hugh Bourke raced through and knocked past James Califf.

And by hitting four of the following five points – Grimes was Louth’s sole respondent – Billy Lee’s outfit seemed set to canter to a third victory in succession.

Within 20 minutes, though, the Limerick manager was walking around the Pavilion restaurant overlooking the pitch, scratching his head.

He wasn’t the only one.

Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan; Jim Liston, Seán O’Dea, Michael Donovan; Tony McCarthy, Iain Corbett 0-2, Colm McSweeney; Darragh Treacy, Tommy Griffin; Adrian Enright, Brian Donovan, James Naughton 0-2; Peter Nash, Josh Ryan 0-6 (3f, 2m, 45), Hugh Bourke 1-2

Subs: Cillian Fahy for Griffin (47), Pádraig De Brún for Enright (51), Killian Ryan for McSweeney (51), Gordan Brown for McCarthy (60)

Louth: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Donal McKenny; Conall McKeever, Niall Sharkey, Eoghan Callaghan; Tommy Durnin 0-1, Conor Early; Craig Lennon, Sam Mulroy 0-8 (4f, 2 45s), Ciarán Downey 0-1; Liam Jackson 1-0, Conor Grimes 0-3, Ryan Burns

Subs: Ciarán Byrne 0-1 for Lennon (49), Dáire McConnon for Durnin (53)

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)