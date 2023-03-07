Memories are more sentimental than medals, they last longer – and the best ones don’t always come from winning teams

There was an approach from a man who hasn’t always been complimentary about the content of this column at a match recently. He was praiseworthy of a piece that had been included in a past edition and after a few pleasant exchanges, in which it was stressed that one’s aim was never to cause offence unnecessarily in one’s ramblings, the point was made that the style of yours truly can often be fairly direct.

It’s a pity I’m not as articulate when speaking. Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick has often told congregations that if he sounded like Stephen Yore over the mic on a matchday, he’d be Taoiseach. If I could speak with the clarity in which I sometimes write… maybe, just maybe, I shouldn’t compete this sentence.

Anyhow, it was a pleasure to be invited along to the second annual north-east soccer All-Stars awards ceremony in DkIT on Wednesday night, whereby 32 players were honoured for their displays on behalf of their schools during the term.

Less than 24 hours earlier, I’d been under the turbine again for the Lennon Cup final, won by Ardee Community School. At full-time, the Deeside outfit’s delight was clear as stakeholders poured on to the field to celebrate.

It brought back plenty of fond memories and was perhaps in one’s subconscious mind when jumping into the car the following morning. There was a chill in the air and so a fleece was sought. I was on the motorway by the time I thought about the significance of the top that sat on the passenger seat.

Nine years on from winning the Lennon Cup with De La Salle, I still have the training top that was ordered for us on route to achieving a success that retains pride of place in the memory bank.

It must have been a combination of watching Ardee’s emotional reaction and picking up the O’Neill’s hoodie that got me talking at a greater length than was perhaps suitable in front of the soccer stars later in the day.

Memories are far more important than medals and sometimes the best experiences are enjoyed as part of groups who aren’t necessarily champions. For example, I didn’t win anything with my fresher team when at college in Limerick and yet remain in contact with a fair few of them. I even came across the manager of that team several years later and the craic was mighty.

In contrast, when in second year, I was part of a side that won the intermediate All-Ireland. Aside from those who I’d played freshers’ football with, I’d hardly have spoken to another of those men since.

The De La Salle outfit that I referred to, one which delivered the school’s first Lennon Cup victory in 12 years and last since, there was something very special about it. I can remember many of us sitting together as TYs, teasing out the possibility of being champions in sixth year. Perhaps that’s why we were beaten in the U16 final – we were already looked ahead to two years later…

Ultimately, winning was a major milestone, but I couldn’t honestly tell you where the medal is. Instead, it’s the mental imagery of the occasion that sustains the inner sense of fulfilment and every time a teammate is crossed, there is a smile and a word had. And then, when looking back on it, it’s hard not to think of the comrade we have since lost.

I was over the U20 team in Roche in 2021 and although we were beaten in the championship semi-final, I doubt more could have come out of it had we won it outright, as we did at the U21 grade 12 months later. Personally, I grew a lot closer to a number of men who I’d be playing alongside at intermediate level within a matter of months.

And then when silverware was annexed last December, with the same bunch of men, plus about 10 more who were now eligible, the most memorable aspect to it was neither the victory nor the celebrations, but a seminal, intimate moment enjoyed with my brother, Dáire, within 60 seconds of the final whistle and then the interaction with my mother and father afterwards. The warmth that continues to generate within is priceless.

Then, I’d an U13 team a few years back that won a first-round championship match against a team that had beaten us earlier in the season. I can remember the whistle going and the young lads huddling as though they’d won a cup. We lost the next day, and the next day, but every time I see those boys since, they greet me with a smile. The memories they have are both vivid and positive.

I suppose, for those who were unfortunate to be listening, this is what I had intended to portray in speech last Wednesday night. Individual honours, or awards of any kind, are great and serve as a reward for the time and effort put in by the person and their immediate family.

But not everyone is a hoarder like yours truly. Nine years from now, the jerseys the soccer All-Stars received last week could be long gone, but the great experience of being part of a team or a group that delivered will linger.

I can remember being approached by an elderly man shortly after burying my grandmother in 2019. He saw I was upset and said something along the lines of “she’ll never leave here” while pounding his index finger against his heart. And, you know, she hasn’t.

The most important award anyone can have is a mental log of good memories. Medals and jerseys will be forgotten at some stage, though the mental souvenirs never perish.