Meet the All-Ireland semi-final official now refereeing in Louth GAA

Not since Bob Doheny’s days on the beat had Louth club football been able to boast a senior inter-county referee – that is until two-time All-Ireland semi-final whistler Cormac Reilly re-joined the Wee ranks in the past 12 months.

A St Mary’s Donore clubman, he took charge of matches in Louth once upon a time until being called on for provincial and national duty. But after 15 years’ service, he stood down from the GAA’s elite pool of officials having reached the 50 age mark and so had time on his hands.

Cue a call from St Nicholas and Reilly was more than happy to accept their call to represent the Rathmullen club within the local ranks.

“When I first started out I used to do matches in Louth and Meath, but when I made the inter-county scene, I just hadn’t got the time to cover both counties,” Reilly says.

"Inter-county just takes up so much of your time with training, travelling to matches and thinking about matches during the week – I had to take a back seat from doing matches in Louth.

“But now, unfortunately, I’ve had to step down from inter-county because I’ve turned 50 – though that means I’ve got a little bit more time to referee in Louth.”

Living on the outskirts of Drogheda, it’s often easier to make his way to matches this side of the Boyne as opposed to commuting across the Royal County.

He was at the helm of Dundalk Young Irelands vs Roche Emmets in a Division 2 match recently that saw your writer included on the away side’s XV. It was the first time he had visited Irelands’ Páirc Éire Óg home and he feels his lack of familiarity with Louth clubs is a good thing.

“The lads in Meath may get used to you and by going to a different place, you don’t know the teams at all or how they play, so it’s just about going out to referee the game as best you can,” Reilly added.

"Sometimes it is refreshing to get out of your own county and find a new challenge.

“For example, the league in Louth means a lot more than the league in Meath – the games are a lot more competitive. Maybe not this year but over the past few years in Louth, the county players were playing with their clubs in league matches, so the games meant a lot more to the teams, I think. I found that good because it tests you, a good battle.

"Bigger crowds go to league matches in Louth too. It’s a very well supported county and it’s great to see that. There’s a better atmosphere in league matches in Louth for sure.”

He is recognised for his calm demeanour, a trait which serves him well in his coaching of St Marys’ U15s too.

"That comes with experience. Once you know the rules of the game, you can go out and implement them. Unfortunately, some supporters and managers don’t know the rules and don’t want to know the rules – then it’s always the referee’s fault.

“But I’ve got a lot of experience over the years and you’ve got to try to stay and look as calm as possible because if you lose it, the players know they have you.

“Though while you may look calm, you could be like the swan on the river, the feet might be going 100 miles an hour. Once you stay and look calm, the players respect you, and I find that if you talk to the players and explain the rules or what you gave the free for, they respect that and show you some respect back.

“I just find refereeing easy – I enjoy it, I like it and when new rules come in, you just have to go to learn them.”

There is, it seems, an issue with abuse of officials at underage level in Meath with Reilly tasked with speaking to certain clubs in Dunganny earlier this week in a bid to solve the rift. So, has Reilly encountered much in the way of guff in Louth?

"You get the normal stuff – I’d be a wealthy man if I heard ‘get the hair out of your eyes, ref’ again. It’s not that bad – ‘ah, ref, you haven’t a clue’ and those things are said, but they’re just normal, run of the mill things. I haven’t encountered any abuse towards me personally.”

As well as the All-Ireland semi-finals of 2013 (Kerry vs Dublin) and ’14 (Kerry vs Mayo, replay), the Donore native has overseen four last eight duels as well as four Meath senior championship deciders.

But that Kerry/Dublin clash, the one in which Kevin McManamon’s late goal swung an incredible game the way of the Dubs, stands apart for the man in black.

"The one that sticks in my mind – and it will until the day I die – is the 2013 semi-final with Dublin and Kerry. What a game of football – some people reckon that it’s the best game ever played.

“I remember being there and Marty Duffy was my linesman, the standby referee. He came across the radio and asked how much injury time was going to be played. I just said back, ‘Marty, I can’t hear a word you’re saying’.

“I think he said something like ‘where else would you want to be?’

" It was just unbelievable stuff and great to be involved in something like that. With a minute to go, there was a point in it and while Dublin went on to win by seven, you’re just there talking to yourself – ‘stay calm, don't make a mistake’.

"But after five minutes of the game you’re really in the zone and all you can see are the 30 players. You can hear the crowd but you’re just concentrating on the game.

“It was just the best ever.”