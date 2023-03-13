Meath U20s to put Leo Murphy Cup final call-off aside to begin Leinster campaign in Longford

Ruairí Kinsella of Meath is tackled during last year's Leinster defeat by Dublin at Parnell Park. Picture: Sportsfile

THE cancellation of the U20 Leo Murphy Cup final due to the adverse weather last Saturday will hardly derail Meath preparations too much ahead of their opening game in the Leinster Championship against Longford at Allen Park, Clonguish, next Tuesday evening (7:30pm).

John McCarthy’s side were due to meet Mayo, winners of the other section in this development league, in Kiltoom, but the pitch was unplayable and the word is that the game will not be refixed due to the proximity of the provincial championship.

The development league did provide plenty of opportunities for manager McCarthy and his selectors to put their charges through their paces, especially against Tyrone and then Down, games that had a competitive edge to them. The final group game against Antrim was a one-sided affair but nevertheless it was another outing ahead of more important fixtures.

This year’s Leinster campaign is run on a round robin basis and as well as Longford, Carlow and Laois complete Meath’s group. Round two and three continue over the following two weeks and quarter finals are set for April 11. Semi-finals are scheduled for April 18 and the final a week later on April 25, all Tuesday evening matches.

The winners of Meath’s group (Group 1) go straight to a semi-final with the group runners-up qualifying for a quarter-final.

Meath’s second match is a home tie against Carlow and they are away to Laois in their final group game.

With a Leinster minor-winning team (2020) and an All-Ireland-winning minor team (2021) to pick from Meath entertain high hopes of at least making it to a provincial decider and repeating that Leinster minor success of three years ago.

As well as those provincial and All-Ireland medal winners a number of players who didn’t figure in those successes have forced their way into the squad including Brian O’Reilly (St Michael’s), Tom Bowden (Duleek-Bellewstown), Lorcan O’Connor (Walterstown) and Con Smith (Bective).

McCarthy and his selectors have plenty of options both in defence and attack with ’keeper Billy Hogan, Liam Kelly, John O’Regan, Jack Kinlough, Conor Gray, captain Eoghan Frayne, Ruairí Kinsella, Seán Emmanuel and Alan Bowden likely to play crucial roles.

Summerhill’s Adam McDonnell will probably miss the group stages due to injury, while both Tomás Corbett and Mark Coffey have long-term injuries and will play no part this year.

With matches fixed for six successive weeks, from opening round to Leinster final, Meath will be hoping to top the group, thus avoid playing a quarter final tie.

Dublin and Offaly in Group 2 and Kildare in Group 3 will probably provide the biggest opposition in the knockout stages.