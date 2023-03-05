Meath U20s put Antrim to the sword to qualify for Leo Murphy Cup final

WITH Tyrone having a seven points superior score difference going into the final round of the Leo Murphy U20 Cup Group 2 ties, Meath needed to win convincingly to have a chance of reaching the decider at Skryne last Friday evening.

They achieved exactly that, leaving the Red Hands with an almost insurmountable task when they took on Down the following day. Tyrone managed the required win but only by two points, ensuring Meath booked a final spot against Mayo, winners of Group 1, which is scheduled for this Saturday.

Another competitive outing ahead of the opening round of the Leinster Championship away to Longford on Tuesday, March 21, will probably be welcomed by the Meath management who have a number of players in a race against time to be fit for the start of the provincial campaign, the opening rounds of which will be played on a round-robin basis.

Captain Eoghan Frayne took the honours with 1-7 as the Glensmen were put to the sword in emphatic fashion as Meath continued their unbeaten run. Duleek-Bellewstown’s Alan Bowden also shone with seven points from play in what was an impressive display of pace and precision.

An understrength Antrim went into this contest with something to play for after defeating Down by three points in their opening outing before going down to Tyrone on a 3-15 to 1-10 scoreline.

However, Meath showed they meant business from the opening whistle and had points from Frayne (free), Bowden and Liam Stafford inside three minutes. They added further points from Frayne and Bowden before Niall Fallon accounted for the visitors only score of the half from a mark on 13 minutes.

By half-time, Meath had added another 1-7 to their tally to lead by 1-12 to 0-1 at the break. The goal arrived from Frayne on 16 minutes, his fierce drive from close range proving too hot for 'keeper Jamie McLaughlin who got a hand to it but was unable to keep it out.

The one-sidedness of the contest continued throughout the third quarter with Bowden accounting for the opening two points of the second half. His third point of the half, on 40 minutes, left it 1-16 to 0-1 and Liam Stafford had earlier been denied a goal by a fine block from substitute 'keeper Shea Laverty.

That second goal eventually arrived from Conor Gray after Bowden picked out the unmarked midfielder on 49 minutes.

Meath had begun to empty their bench at that stage and two substitutes, Hughie Corcoran and Aaron Murphy, both added to the winners' tally before the finish.

Tom Shivers (two) and Conchur Adams accounted for Antrim’s second half scores.

MEATH: Billy Hogan; Brian O’Halloran, Liam Kelly, John Finnerty; Killian Smyth, John O’Regan, Brian O’Reilly; Jack Kinlough, Conor Gray 1-0; Liam Stafford 0-1, Eoghan Frayne 1-7 (4f, 1 45), Tom Bowden; Alan Bowden 0-7, Oisín Keogh 0-2, Seán Emmanuel. Subs: Oisín McDermott for Hogan (38), Conor Ennis for Smyth, Ben Moran for O’Regan, Christian Finlay for Frayne (all 46), Hughie Corcoran 0-1 for Gray (50), Aaron Murphy 0-1 for Keogh, Charlie O’Connor for O’Halloran (both 53).

ANTRIM: Jamie McLaughlin; Eoghan O’Hare, Daniel McNicholl, Cahir Donnelly; Tiernan McCormack, Conan Johnston, Paul Duffin; Eunan Quinn, Conor Hand; Calum Walsh, Tom Shivers 0-2 (1f), Benen Kelly; Eoin Gough, Niall Fallon 0-1 (1m), Conchur Adams 0-1. Subs: Patrick Moyes for Gough (27), Shea Laverty for McLaughlin (HT), Niall Duffy for Fallon (40), Rory McErlean for Kelly, Darragh Doherty for Duffin (both 46).

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Louth)