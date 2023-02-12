Meath U20 manager John McCarthy content with draw against All-Ireland champions Tyrone

Having the current All-Ireland champions as the opening match of the pre-season competition was embraced by Meath boss John McCarthy after he watched his charges share the spoils with Tyrone in the opening round of the Leo Murphy U20 at Ashbourne. Picture: Sportsfile

HAVING the current All-Ireland champions as the opening match of the pre-season competition was embraced by Meath boss John McCarthy after he watched his charges share the spoils with Tyrone in the opening round of the Leo Murphy U20 at Ashbourne.

“You need a good competitive game to see where you are at and we got that today. We haven't had a lot of match practice with the way the colleges and schools competitions were going on so it was great to get a start like that. We knew this game was on the horizon from a while back and it gave us something to focus on. Having last year's All-Ireland champions providing a big challenge, I have to say it was enjoyable.

“We were a little bit rusty starting off and and we missed a few scores, I think we had six wides in the opening half, but we played some nice football after that and as a start I'd be happy.

“We had to make a few changes during the match and we were probably a bit disjointed for about 10 minutes but it was good experience for the lads there at the end, keeping the ball and trying to get a shot off. There were a couple of slips but that is great experience and something you cannot replicate on the training pitch.

“It is early days yet, we have five or six to come back into the panel and we have Down away next week so that will be another good test.'

Meath will be hoping to get as many matches as possible in the competition ahead of the Leinster campaign which this year has a different format and will be played on a round robin basis. Meath are included in Group 1 along with Carlow, Longford and Laois. The group winners qualify straight for a semi-final with the runners-up going into a quarter final where they meet the winners of Group 3, Wexford/Westmeath/Kildare.

“The new format is welcome, even though those games will come over a short period of time which will be challenging,” McCarthy continued.

“We will need a strong panel but we will have to plan without Tomas Corbett and Mark Coffey who picked up long term injuries with their clubs last year so they won't be involved. Adam McDonnell has an ankle injury at present but hopefully he will be back in time for the championship.”