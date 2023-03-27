Meath staring at a potential place in the Tailteann Cup after dire display in Kildare

Kildare 0-13 Meath 0-8

Donal Lenihan of Meath in action against Mick O'Grady of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Kildare and Meath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Maybe we need to have a discussion about the T-word in the Royal County!

The prospect of Meath competing in the Tailteann Cup this year loomed large following another inept and uninspiring display in their final Allianz FL Division 2 clash at St Conleth’s Park Newbridge on Sunday.

The latest defeat left Meath finishing sixth in the group and they will now need to make it through to a Leinster final to be certain of qualification for the All-Ireland series proper. On recent displays, making it past the winners of Offaly and Longford will be a big ask let alone qualifying for a provincial decider.

This had to be the lowest point of their league campaign and one would need a sieve, as well as a team of forensics, to find positives from this display.

One supporter’s suggestion that for energy and enthusiasm, the Newbridge Gospel Choir, who were in full voice before and at half-time during Sunday’s encounter, would have ran the Lilywhites closer may have been a bit harsh. Admittedly, though, their performance, as they belted out tunes to an appreciative audience, had greater rhythm and was much more uplifting than what Colm O’Rourke’s side could manage at any stage.

The statistics paint a bleak picture with just two points of Meath’s tally coming from open play and just two of the starting six forwards managing to get on the scoreboard.

The problem for manager O’Rourke and his selectors now is that after dispensing with a number of the more-established players from the Andy McEntee era, their replacements simply aren’t up to inter-county standard and, in all probability, never will.

Picking three complete newcomers to man the full-back line was a risky move and it has backfired spectacularly. It was an area where Meath were again under the cosh throughout as the Kildare full-forward trio contributed 10 points of their side’s tally.

Full-back Michael Flood, in particular, endured a torrid time from Darragh Kirwan and was called ashore at half-time. Without injured captain Donal Keogan, Meath lacked a driving force throughout and were always chasing the game.

Their defensive frailties were probably surpassed on this occasion by a lack of cutting edge in attack as they failed to create even one goal opportunity. Their shot selection and finishing proved woeful for this level and only substitute Donal Lenihan looked confident in front of the posts.

For their part, the win, their second on the trot, was vital for Kildare in their quest to avoid the second tier championship competition. However, they, too, had plenty of shortcomings and had Meath even shown a repeat of form when beaten by Louth, the outcome could have been different.

Meath squandered two early opportunities to get on the scoreboard, Dáithí McGowan hit a wide when he should have scored and then Mathew Costello completely miscued a free in front of the posts which dropped short.

Paddy Woodgate, from a free, opened the hosts’ account and by the 16th minute, they had raced into a four-point lead and even at that early stage, there was an inevitability about the outcome.

A number of promising attacks were turned over and Meath had tallied four wides before midfielder Jack Flynn had them off the mark from a 50-metre free. That long-range effort failed to spark Meath, though, and Jack Robinson and Kirwan added further scores for the Lilywhites.

Cillian O’Sullivan hit Meath’s second score and Ronan Jones added another on 33 minutes to leave it 0-6 to 0-3. The visitors then had a chance of another point but the move was intercepted and Kildare broke away and added two further scores to leave them comfortably ahead, 0-8 to 0-3, at half-time.

Meath, having already replaced Aaron Lynch (injured) and Eoin Harkin, made a third substitution at the start of the second half with the introduction of Curraha’s Jack O’Connor. It was Kildare who continued on the front foot, however, and three further points had them leading by 0-11 to 0-3 by the 49th minute.

The Royals’ entire second half tally came from frees. A brace of Lenihan points brought them closer and they outscored their opponents three points to one in the final 15 minutes but they were a well-beaten side at the final whistle against what was a mediocre Kildare outfit.

Only Jones, captain in Keogan’s absence, Flynn and Pádraic Harnan can be happy with their overall performance. Adam O’Neill tried hard in the full-back line, while Cathal Hickey was lively after coming on, with Lenihan reliable from placed balls in attack.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; David Hyland 0-1, Kevin Flynn, Jack Sargent; Aaron Masterson, Kevin O’Callaghan; Barry Coffey, Ben McCormack, Alex Beirne; Jack Robinson 0-3 (2f, 1m), Darragh Kirwan 0-5 (1f), Paddy Woodgate 0-2 (2f). Subs: Paul Cribbin 0-1 for Beirne (HT), Jimmy Hyland 0-1 for Woodgate (50), Daniel Flynn for Robinson (50), Kevin Feely for Masterson (53), Paddy McDermott for Coffey (64).

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Adam O’Neill, Michael Flood, Harry O’Higgins; Ross Ryan, Pádraic Harnan, Eoin Harkin; Ronan Jones 0-1, Jack Flynn 0-1 (1f); Dáithí McGowan, Mathew Costello 0-1 (1f), Jason Scully; Aaron Lynch, Diarmuid Moriarty, Cillian O’Sullivan 0-1. Subs: Donal Lenihan 0-4 (4f) for Lynch (29), Cathal Hickey for Harkin (32), Jack O’Connor for Flood (HT), Thomas O’Reilly for O’Sullivan (47), Keith Curtis for Moriarty (60).

REFEREE: John Gilmartin (Sligo).