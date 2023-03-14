Meath set to face Dubs in most-anticipated game of the Colm O’Rourke era to date

It has been the standout and most-anticipated fixture of the Allianz Football League Division 2 for Meath ever since the schedule was announced but now supporters are fearing the worst ahead of Dublin's visit to Páirc Tailteann this Saturday (3pm).

The trepidation is well founded after a campaign which started on such a positive note with wins away to Cork and at home to Clare. Even then the concession of 19 points against the Leesiders and then 16 in the victory over The Banner was a cause of concern. Those shortcomings were of course counteracted by Meath's ability find the net, seven goals in their opening two games was an impressive tally.

The poor showing up in Derry when 2-15 was conceded could be put down to the home side's greater experience and knowhow against what is essentially a new Meath outfit still finding their feet. However, the loss at home to Louth and then the draw with basement side Limerick when another 17 points was conceded has set alarm bells ringing.

To what extent, Colm O'Rourke can shore up his leaky defence ahead of the test with Dublin remains to be seen. One thing is certain if Meath fail to improve on their shortcomings in recent outings then the likes of Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock and Cormac Costello will punish them without mercy.

Dublin of course have been encountering problems of their own and the 1-11 to 0-13 loss to Derry wasn't part of the plan. They will be hurt by that loss and Meath could well be on the receiving end on Saturday.

Prior to that defeat, the Dubs had struggled to find anything close to their best and indeed were fortunate to come out the right side against both Clare and Cork. They trailed the Banner by six points in Croke Park but hit the last seven points with Costello fisting over the winner.

Dublin also scraped past Kildare in the opening round but, at that stage, the Lilywhites were seen as promotion candidates and it was only in recent games that it became clear the Dubs were lacking the panache and the hunger one normally associates with them.

They have been written off as genuine contenders to challenge for Kerry's All-Ireland crown in some quarters but what is certain they are still streets ahead of Meath. How far ahead will become clearer on Saturday.

The last league clash between the teams was during the height of the pandemic, a round six Division 1 tie at Parnell Park in October 2020 which was played without spectators. It ended in a 1-20 to 0-19 victory for the hosts, the closest the Royals had come against their fierce rivals for quite a while. There was nothing tangible for Meath to play for at that stage as their relegation following a brief stay in the top tier had been confirmed seven months earlier following a fifth successive defeat, this time to Galway.

The latest clash between the counties was of course the Leinster semi-final meeting of 2022, a game that was over as a contest at half-time with Dublin ahead 1-17 to 0-5, and it eventually finished 1-27 to 1-14. That Meath outscored their opponents 1-9 to 0-10 in the second half wasn't even crumbs of comfort as the Royals finished 13 following the dismissals of Jack Flynn and Jordan Morris late on. The Dubs finished with 14 after Mick Fitzsimons picked up a variety of cards, the last being a red.

One has to go back to December 1988 for the last league clash between the teams at Páirc Tailteann and the only similarity between then and now is that Meath were also in relegation trouble after the Dubs registered a 1-12 to 0-4 victory. The Royals were, of course, the dominant force and the reigning league and All-Ireland champions. It was a bad-tempered affair played in front of a 13,000 crowd. A number of separate melees had taken place before referee Tommy Howard finally lost patience and sent off Bernard Flynn and Eamonn Heary. O'Rourke didn't line out that day as Meath suffered a fourth successive league defeat.

A bumper crowd is guaranteed for the latest visit of the Dubs and Saturday's game is an all ticket match. Everybody attending including children under 16 requires a ticket.

Meath will be without Shane Walsh following the recurrence of his hamstring injury but are hopeful that Cathal Hickey will be fit to take his place in defence. Curraha's Diarmuid Moriarty will be pressing hard for a starting spot following his impressive showing when coming on at the start of the second half against Limerick. Ronan Jones and Jack Flynn will probably continue at midfield but how Meath set-up in defence will be interesting.

It is difficult to envisage anything other than a decisive Dublin win. If Meath can rectify their defensive frailties it could make it more interesting. The difference between the teams on the scoreboard at the finish could tell much of where the respective counties are at at present.