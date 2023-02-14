Meath seeking to spring a surprise against high-flying Derry in Division 2 meeting this weekend

27 March 2022; Bryan Menton of Meath in action against Shane McGuigan of Derry during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Derry at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

THE NFL Division 2 campaign moves up a couple of notches for Meath who put their unbeaten record on the line when they take on Derry, another of the teams with a 100pc record in Owenbeg on Saturday evening, with the throw-in at 5pm.

It will be by far the stiffest test of Colm O’Rourke’s fledging managerial career following the confidence-boosting wins away to Cork and at home to Clare in the opening two rounds.

O’Rourke will go into this clash with plenty of injury headaches after talisman Shane Walsh joined Mathew Costello on the casualty list just 13 minutes into the game with the Banner. Both players are suffering from hamstring injuries and O’Rourke hit out strongly about the heavy schedule of matches some young players face following the win over Clare.

Costello’s injury was picked up playing in the Sigerson Cup with DCU while O’Rourke’s also attributed Walsh’s injury to the same competition. Both of the Meath players missed their semi-final against UL which the Limerick University won, 3-12 to 0-12. It is unlikely that either player will be fit enough to take any part in the crucial tie against the Oak Leaf county.

Better news for Meath on the injury front is that Jack Flynn got some game time in the Sigerson competition and also lined out with his club Ratoath in a Feis Cup outing against Trim.

That suggests he is working his way back to fitness, though the Derry match probably comes a little too soon. However, he is an option going forward, especially around midfield, an area where Meath struggled against Clare.

The Royals are the top-scorers in the division and second to Leitrim across all four divisions, after bagging seven goals in their two outings to date. However, it is the concession of 19 and 16 points respectively in their two matches that is a concern ahead of the trip north.

The reigning Ulster champions will be a tough nut to crack on their home turf even if they have yet to scale the heights of 2022. They recorded a straight forward 0-16 to 0-4 success over newly-promoted Limerick in their opening tie with Shane McGuigan accounting for nine points, including five from frees.

Then, in Ardee, in round two, they had to work much harder for the points against Louth. McGuigan was again a pivotal figure with a tally of 1-5 in the 2-11 to 1-11 win.

After narrowly missing out on promotion a year ago, manager Rory Gallagher knows that if his team is to progress, promotion is essential this time around. Just who among the eight teams manage to escape out the top end of the division is anyone’s guess. Dublin are undoubtedly favourites and the Derry men are probably fancied to join them, especially with Kildare having imploded so far in the competition.

Promotion for what is a relatively new and inexperienced Meath is not a realistic prospect at this stage, though if they were to turn over Derry it would leave them in an excellent position.

After performing so well in Cork, Meath’s form against Clare was something of a reality check and but for a couple of fortunate goals, the result could well have been different.

Certainly, they will need to be scoring more than eight points on this occasion if they are to trouble the hosts as finding the net will not be easy in Owenbeg. Despite an outstanding performance from Ronan Jones, Meath struggled at midfield against Clare and the Conor Glass and Paul Cassidy/Brendan Rogers combination will prove to be a far bigger test.

Meath also need to tighten up considerably in defence to have a chance, though it is something they have been working on since the Clare match.

Overall, though, Derry are the more battle hardened of the two teams and it will be a major surprise if Meath manage to come away with even a share of the spoils.