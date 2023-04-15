Meath see off Westmeath at rain-sodden Ashbourne to book Leinster U20 semi-final date with the Dubs

Meath 0-8 Westmeath 1-3

Ciarán Caulfield had a fine game for Meath U20s against Westmeath in Ashbourne last Tuesday night. Picture: Sportsfile

After coming through this tough quarter-final in rain-sodden Ashbourne on Tuesday evening of last week, Meath learned that Dublin would provide the opposition in the Leinster U20 FC semi-final at Páirc Tailteann (last night).

Captain Eoghan Frayne led the scoring stakes with four points while Ciarán Caulfield made a successful return from injury by firing over three points.

The two-point winning margin doesn’t tell the full story of Meath’s win, however, and while they had to grind it out in the closing stages, it was a little more comfortable than the scoreline suggests for John McCarthy’s side.

Meath were seven points clear in the third quarter as the visitors failed to open their account until the 47th minute when their captain, Senan Baker, pointed. They still had a six-point advantage heading into added-time before Westmeath snatched a point and then a goal from the penalty spot by Baker with the last kick of the game.

However, it was in the opening half, when Westmeath had the advantage of the strong breeze, that the game was won and lost. The Midlanders kicked six wides in that first 30 minutes and dropped two other efforts short as they squandered a number of gilt-edge chances to open their account.

Meath were much more economical with possession against the elements and by half-time had built up a three-point lead.

Caulfield, who was excellent throughout the half, contributed the opening two scores and Frayne fisted over for a third.

Meath lost midfielder Conor Gray to a black card on 28 minutes but Westmeath were unable to make any sort of inroads during their spell with a numerical advantage.

The Royals stretched their lead with three further points in a two-minute spell in the third quarter. Frayne accounted for two of those scores, while Caulfield’s point on 40 minutes left Meath six clear.

Brian Cooney went close to opening Westmeath’s account but his goal effort was blocked by ’keeper Billy Hogan and John O’Regan eventually cleared the danger.

Meath also went close to finding the net but ’keeper Michael Lynam did well to keep out a stinging effort from Frayne. The Summerhill man hit back with another point before Baker, son of two-time Clare All-Ireland hurling winner Ollie, eventually opened Westmeath’s account.

Almost immediately, wing-back Jack Geoghegan added a second point for the Lake County but Westmeath momentum was halted by Liam Stafford’s 56th minute point.

Westmeath pressed hard in the closing stages and Baker was unlucky to see his fierce drive from a close range free rebound off the inside of a post on 58 minutes.

The game was in added-time when Dylan Murtagh fisted a third point for Westmeath and then, in the last action of the game, the referee awarded the visitors a penalty after consulting with his umpires. Baker made no mistake from the spot-kick but there was to be no grandstand finish as the final whistle went before Hogan had time to take the kick out.

MEATH: Billy Hogan; Brian O’Halloran, Liam Kelly, Conor Ennis; Brian O’Reilly, John O’Regan, John Finnerty; Jack Kinlough, Conor Gray; Ciarán Caulfield 0-3, Eoghan Frayne 0-4 (1f), Liam Stafford 0-1; Alan Bowden, Oisín Keogh, Shaun Leonard. Subs: Killian Smyth for Caulfield (45), Con Smith for Bowden (53), Ben Moran for Stafford (56), Aaron Murphy for Leonard (57).

WESTMEATH: Michael Lynam; Cian Lee, Sam Smyth, Liam Daly; Daniel Scahill, Tom Kelleher, Jack Geoghegan 0-1; Dylan Murtagh 0-1, Ben Killian; Podge Quinn, Danny McCartan, Daragh Lowry; Brian Cooney, Shane Hanley, Senan Baker 1-1 (1-0 pen). Subs: Tadhg Baker for Killian (45), Shane Corcoran for Hanley (46), Adam Keane for Lee (54), Charlie Kennedy for Scahill (57).

REFEREE: Darragh Byrne (Wicklow).