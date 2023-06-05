Meath muster late burst to overcome Down in tense Tailteann Cup encounter at Parnell Park

Meath 1-11 Down 1-9

A FORTUNATE enough victory but never-the-less a significant one as Meath boosted their Tailteann Cup prospects following this clash which decided the winners of Group 2 at Parnell Park last Saturday.

The win gives the Royals a home quarter-final and two weeks’ preparation’ while Down’ as runners up’ must play a preliminary quarter-final this weekend.

The most pleasing aspect from a Meath perspective was that when the game was up for grabs as proceedings entered six minutes of added time and with the sides level, it was Meath who showed the resolve and determination to seize the initiative and kick on for victory.

Substitute Daithí McGowan landed the lead point after another sub, Cathal Hickey, had been denied a goal following a fine block by ’keeper Niall Kane in the third minute of added time.

Meath then played a risky strategy of keep-ball for about two minutes, which went close to imploding a couple of times, before captain Donal Keogan made a break and following a foul on Ronan Jones on the left, Donal Lenihan pointed the resultant free to secure the victory.

The entertainment value throughout wasn’t for the purist, even if the closeness of the exchanges made it an interesting spectacle at times.

Both teams produced some woeful shooting and Down ended with 16 wides, including 10 in the second half, while Meath fared marginally better with 11 shots off target. As well as that, Meath also dropped a couple of efforts short and fluffed their lines when presented with a great goal opportunity in the second half when one from Jordan Morris, Mathew Costello and Keogan could have found the net on 55 minutes.

Meath edged the scoring in the opening half thanks to a Costello mark in added time to lead by 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time. The decisive score of the half arrived from the penalty spot from Morris after Jones’ strong run was halted illegally.

That goal edged Meath into a 1-1 to 0-3 lead and they enjoyed a fine spell after that which yielded points from the returning James McEntee and the outstanding Morris to stretch their advantage by the 23rd minute.

The placekicking of the roving Pat Havern ensured Down remained in touch and the full-forward’s third point left the minimum between the teams on 29 minutes.

The game was in first half added time when Kane pointed a 45 to gain parity but there was still time for Meath to respond at the other end.

Daniel Guinness, who posed a threat coming forward from centre-back throughout, and McEntee exchanged points early in the third quarter before midfielder Odhran Murdock netted for Down following good approach play by Eugene Branagan and Guinness.

That left the Mourne men two clear and they maintained that advantage after Havern was again on the mark on 50 minutes.

Down, though, for all their possession, squandered numerous chances and only managed a single point after that, Havern’s fifth free, which levelled proceedings at 1-9 apiece on 63 minutes.

Kane, from a 45-metre free, and Liam Kerr, from another free, failed to hit the target and those misses proved costly.

Substitute Jack Flynn had earlier hit a brace of points and it was left to another sub, McGowan, to point a 45 awarded following that save by goalkeeper from Hickey to edge Meath ahead in the third minute of added time.

Meath then ran down the clock with good ball retention before Lenihan hit the insurance score from a free in the last action.

MEATH: Seán Brennan; Adam O’Neill, Ronan Ryan, Harry O’Higgins; Donal Keogan, Pádraic Harnan, Seán Coffey; Ronan Jones, Conor Gray; Ciarán Caulfield, James McEntee 0-2, Jack O’Connor 0-1; Jordan Morris 1-3 (1-0p), Mathew Costello 0-1 (1m), Aaron Lynch. Subs: Jack Flynn 0-2 (1f) for Caulfield (33), Donal Lenihan 0-1 (1f) for Lynch (45), Daithí McGowan 0-1 (1 45) for Gray (55), Cillian O’Sullivan for O’Connor (59), Cathal Hickey for McEntee (65).

DOWN: Niall Kane 0-1 (1 45); Anthony Doherty, Pierce Laverty, Patrick McCarthy; Danny Magill, Daniel Guinness 0-1, Ceilum Doherty; Patrick Branagan, Odhran Murdock 1-0; Shealan Johnston, Donach McAleenan, Liam Kerr 0-2 (1f); Conor Francis, Pat Havern 0-5 (5f), Eugene Branagan. Subs: Miceál Rooney for Magill (46), Ryan McEvoy for E Branagan (54), Ross Carr for Francis (59), Shane Annett for P Branagan (73), Eamon Brown for McAleenan (76).

REFEREE: Fergal Kelly (Longford).