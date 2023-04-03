Meath minors set to take step into the unknown against Westmeath

Eamonn Armstrong was an Ireland U15 international soccer player before deciding to focus on involvement with Meath's minor team, who he captains into championship action this week. Picture: Sportsfile

Another Meath football team enters the championship fray when the minor squad makes the relatively short trip to Kinnegad this evening, Wednesday, to take on neighbours Westmeath in the opening match in Group 2 of the provincial campaign with the throw in at 7:30pm.

With no development league in Leinster this year, the squad have had to do with a series of challenge matches, notably against Roscommon, Down, Mayo, Monaghan and Cork. That will be of some benefit going in against Westmeath but until they get a taste of championship action, it is always difficult to gauge how a team might perform.

Of course, the bulk of the personnel has been together with the various development squads and last year reached the decider of the Gerry Reilly U16 FT. They were soundly beaten by Louth in the decider but progressing to the final gives some indication of the strength of the squad.

This year’s Leinster is again run on a round-robin basis with Dublin and Louth also included in the group. The winners of the group go straight to a semi-final with second in the group qualifying for a quarter-final. The third team in the group also goes through to the knockout stages, a preliminary quarter-final.

With tough ties envisaged against both Dublin and Louth, victory in this opening tie will probably be imperative and would prove to be a perfect confidence booster ahead of the stiff tasks that lie ahead.

Meath’s only home tie is the clash against the Dubs on Wednesday week, April 12. The final group match is away to the Wee County on Wednesday April 26.

Cian Commons (Seneschalstown) and Michael McIvor (St Vincent’s), who were members of last year’s squad, are again eligible this year, while the team will be captained by St Mary’s DS Drogheda student and Duleek-Bellewstown club man Eamonn Armstrong.

The squad is managed by former Curraha player and manager Stephen Morgan with Fintan O’Brien (St Mary’s), Timmy O’Regan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne) and Justin Carry Lynch (Gaeil Colmcille) as selectors. The team liaison officer is John Leonard (Trim).

The full squad is: Eamonn Armstrong (Duleek-Bellewstown), David Donnelly (Bective), Liam Jennings (Blackhall Gaels), Oisín Yore (Carnaross), Ben Corkery (Clann na nGael), Cormac Liggan (Dunderry), Oisín O’Neill (Dunderry), Seán McLaughlin (Dunderry), Andrew Gormley (Gaeil Colmcille), John Gormley (Gaeil Colmcille), Rory Crawley (Oldcastle), Pat Crawley (Oldcastle), Tom Sheridan (Oldcastle), Ciarán O’Hare (Rathkenny), Patrick White (Ratoath), Cian Commons (Seneschalstown), Jamie Norris (Seneschalstown), Billy Smith (Skryne), Tom Lenehan (Skryne), Brayden Colfer (Slane), Naoise Maguire (St Colmcille’s), Conor Black (St Patrick’s), Jamie McCormack (St Peter’s Dunboyne), John Harkin (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Seán McNulty (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Cian Duggan (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Cillian Yore (St Ultan’s), Michael McIvor (St Vincent’s), Manny Magno (Summerhill), Pádraig Walsh (Trim), Oliver Maloney (Walterstown).