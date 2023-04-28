Meath merit minor win in Ardee as Louth fall well below expectation in championship clash

Louth 1-7 Meath 2-9

In the days following last year’s Gerry Reilly Cup final victory over Meath in Oldcastle, a Louth supporter opined that this season’s minors were his greatest chance of seeing a Wee County team winning a provincial title.

Well, on the evidence of the Boyneside rivals’ latest clash, the optimistic aficionado must be feeling far less bullish about his prophecy as an admittedly promising Louth side gave possibly their poorest display since David Reid and Johnny Clerkin inherited them as U14s.

The five-point defeat at DEFY Páirc Mhuire condemned them to a preliminary quarter-final, with thoroughly deserving victors Meath advancing to the quarter-finals in second place, and while the slackness of the displays of both sides could be attributed to each having already qualified from the four-team group, the visitors certainly didn’t lack for hunger or desire.

On two notable occasions during the second half, Louth players got the ball in shooting positions – once having called a mark – but turned around and kicked possession backwards. In the second instance, a loose pass resulted in Meath breaking away, with livewire substitute Ben Corkery’s shot being touched on the ground by Cian Farrell before Corkery stood up and converted the spot-kick to seal the outcome.

Outside of Adam Gillespie, Louth have no scoring edge and the entire nature of their forays forward related to getting the team captain on the ball, but with Meath showing no mercy in the tackle and filtering numbers back as the game wore on, the Ardee St Mary’s star was unable to do it all by himself.

It was a game devoid of quality for lengthy periods and containing more turnovers than the Home Bakery. Louth led by 0-5 to four at the break – Micheál Reid adding to four kicks by Gillespie – but Meath had enjoyed the better of the play, wasting so many chances and enduring the agony of Cian Commons’ punched effort rattling the crossbar.

The referee, Dan Stynes, failed to endear himself to either set of supporters and yet he didn’t sway the result. Louth saw to that themselves with a stuttering second half performance. Despite moving into a three-point advantage when Gillespie took receipt of a dropping ball and shot to the net, the Reds were outscored by 2-4 to 0-2 over the remaining quarter.

Eamon Armstrong and Commons had taken control at midfield before, with three minutes to play, Liam Jennings slapped in a goal after Louth failed to deal with a bouncing ball in the full-back line.

In response, Lorcan Buckley – who was bizarrely black carded in the first half – brought the best out of Braden Colfer, but the contest was finally determined moments later when Corkery produced his decisive salvo.

Meath: Braden Colfer; Cormac Liggan, Tom Lenehan, Thomas Sheridan; Naoise Maguire, John Gormley, Oisín O'Neill 0-1; Eamon Armstrong, Michael McIvor; Pat Crawley, Billy Smyth, David Donnelly; John Harkin 0-6 (4f), Cian Commons 0-1, Cian Duggan. Subs: Oísin Yore 0-1 for McIvor (18), Ben Corkery 1-0 (1p) for Smyth (34), Rory Crawley for P Crawley (47), Liam Jennings 1-0 for Donnelly (53), Oliver Maloney for Duggan (56), Cillian Yore for Harkin (60).

Louth: Tiernan Markey; Cian Farrell, Ciarán McGinty, Keelin Martin; Micheál Reid 0-1, Pádraig Tinnelly, Cormac McKeown; Conor McGinty, Lorcan Buckley; Seán Flynn, Evan McCloskey, Pearse Grimes-Murphy; Adam Gillespie 1-6 (0-4f), Josh Taaffe, Shane Lennon. Subs: Tony McDonnell for McKeown (24), Liam Brannigan for Flynn (HT), Dylan Shevlin for McCloskey (45), Paddy McHugh for Taaffe (50).

Referee: Dan Stynes (Dublin).