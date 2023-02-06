Meath manager Davy Nelson content with Lidl NFL draw with Galway

CHAMPIONS Meath have plenty of ground to make up in the Lidl NFL Division 1 following Monday’s draw with visitors Galway.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists, Kerry, lead the way with full points from their three outings. Galway is the only other unbeaten side in the division and has seven points from the same number of games. Dublin comes next with six points while Meath are one of three counties on four points.

Following Monday’s encounter, Meath boss Davy Nelson agreed that overall on the balance of play a draw was a fair result.

“Galway were ahead for most of the game and when we got in front near the end, we should probably have closed out the game but from their point of view they probably deserved something from the game.

“It was end-to-end stuff in the second half and Galway kicked some excellent scores as did indeed Meath. It was fabulous to get Emma Duggan back on the pitch for the second half, she is a very special player, and she made a great impact. She was suffering from a quad injury and the advice from the medical people was to give her 30 minutes today and in fairness she gave us a great 30 minutes. It was wonderful to be able to bring her back into the team and she gave it a new energy.’

Nelson pinpointed the Meath defence as being particularly effective with wing-back Niamh Gallogly laying down a marker for a permanent starting spot.

“Niamh was outstanding today and she is doing that in every match.”

Nelson was really impressed with Galway and feels they will be one of the teams to watch throughout the year.

“They are a very good side, they beat Dublin by six points and they are certain on an upward curve. Meath beat them by a late Emma Duggan point in the championship last year and they are definitely getting better.”

“That is the challenge for us to also get better and there is a determination in Meath this year to stay at the top table. Last year is well gone at this stage and we all know that every other county will be out to beat us but anyone that gets past us this year will have earned it,” Nelson added.