Meath manager Colm O’Rourke on O’Byrne Cup’s future – ‘I think the league should be starting a month later and the Sigerson Cup needs to be scheduled before Christmas’

COUNTIES giving opponents a walkover is quite a new phenomenon in the GAA.

Certainly in the modern era, it has been the exception to the rule. Sligo forfeited their Connacht SFC semi-final to Galway in 2020 after seven players tested positive for Covid-19 with four others deemed close contacts. Tyrone threatened not to fulfil their All-Ireland semi-final fixture against Kerry in 2021 after a raft of positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed in their squad and issued a statement to that effect at the time.

Those were, indeed, exceptional circumstances and in Tyrone’s case, the GAA moved swiftly by giving the Covid-hit Red Hands the extra week they requested. And, as they say, the rest is history!

However, back in the day, when the GAA was in its infancy, controversy and walkovers were never far from the surface.

The records show that Louth’s first All-Ireland SFC success came in 1910. The Wee County qualified for the All-Ireland final after defeating Dublin in the Leinster Championship. The final was fixed for Jones’ Road where Louth, represented by Tredaghs, were to take on Kerry representatives Tralee Mitchel’s. However, the Kerry men refused to travel and Louth received a walkover and were crowned All-Ireland champions.

No reason was given for the Kingdom’s refusal to travel but presumably it was to do with Kerry being a long way from Dublin in those days. There were no electric bikes in the 1900s and if there were, there probably wouldn’t have been enough of charging points along the route!

Louth weren’t the only county to win an All-Ireland by default. Dublin is credited with winning the 1894 final when represented by Young Irelands. The final against Cork didn’t take place until March of the following year and ended in a draw, Dublin 0-6 Cork 1-1, (a goal was worth five points).

Cork was winning the replay, 1-2 to 0-5, when a dispute arose and Dublin walked off before the finish. When the match was re-fixed and Cork refused to play a third time, the title was awarded to Dublin.

Though there is no-one around to confirm it at this stage but an All-Ireland championship back then probably only carried a little more significance as the present O’Byrne Cup competition.

And following the raft of walkover in this pre-season competition over the last week. it is fair to say that it is not now a high priority with the counties in Leinster ahead of the National Football League campaign.

After attending Meath’s clash with Longford at a rain and windswept Ashbourne last Wednesday night, one had to wonder about the futility of GAA matches in January.

Both teams gave of the best but in the conditions, it was a worthless exercise as far as the counties were concerned ahead of their respective league campaigns.

If that wasn’t enough, there is also the small matter of the prestigious Sigerson Cup going on at the same time as these pre-season competitions, which impacts virtually every county panel in the country.

In this era of streamlined fixtures and split seasons and at least one committee for virtually every facet of the association (Meath GAA alone ratified well over 20 sub-committees at the first county board gathering of the year), maybe it is time for the Association to adopt a more common sense approach.

The suggestion of Meath senior football manager Colm O’Rourke following that O’Byrne Cup tie with Longford is a road the GAA might be better exploring.

The value of competitions like the O'Byrne Cup has been questioned by the GPA and O'Rourke also feels changes need to be made.

“I think the league should be starting a month later and the Sigerson Cup needs to be scheduled before Christmas and competition of any kind doesn't start until February because nights like this is not conducive to football,” O’Rourke said.

“I would like to see the league starting later and the season finishing later, I know that impacts on clubs but the reality is if you have an All-Ireland in August, 28 or 30 teams are gone by July, it still gives plenty of time for club competition, but it's not a good idea to play football in January.”

O’Rourke admitted that the Longford match, which Meath needed to win to make it to the final, was controlled by the conditions.

“The forwards struggled, nobody was able to turn their man and it turned into a little bit of a lottery,” he continued.

“Now, we maybe didn't deserve to win the game, Longford had a lot of good chances and probably played the better football in the second half. From that point of view, we probably did well to salvage a draw.

"I suppose we paid the price for our squander mania against Laois and again tonight, our shooting in the second half left a lot to be desired. The good thing about it was that we kept going to the end. We got two points at the end and from that point of view it was heartening,’ he said.

“We got a goal but we missed another good goal chance and several relatively easy points as well. Our scoring rate is not good enough. We got 16 points against Carlow but we have come down a lot since then. You need to be up about 16 and throw in a goal or two to win most inter-county matches over 70 minutes and we were a long way from that tonight.”