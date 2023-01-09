Meath manager Colm O’Rourke on his fledgling squad – ‘These fellas are going to prove to be very good players’

AFTER watching his side cough up a five-point lead in the closing stages, Meath boss Colm O'Rourke was keen to look at the overall picture following Saturday's O'Byrne Cup tie at Páirc Tailteann. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“In the two games we have had something like 14 or 15 fellas who never played with Meath before, so from that point of view it has been a worthwhile exercise,” O'Rourke claimed. “It is all about getting these lads games, a lot of them were very nervous both Wednesday night and today, so it is good from that point of view.

“I thought we started well and looked very good in the first 10 minutes, then it all went a bit flat. Some fellas took the wrong options, there were a lot of shots taken by lads who were in good positions and they deserved to be taken, but our accuracy in both Carlow and today was poor. We would certainly like to be getting our wides down to five or six instead of the 12 or 14 we've had.

“The other side of that is that we are getting chances, it's just that we are not taking them.

“When you lose a lead – we were five points up with a few minutes to go – it is a bit of a deflating experience; we didn't score for the last 10 or 12 minutes either.”

Getting newcomers to adjust to senior inter-county fare will take time, according to O'Rourke.

“Players have to get used to us and we have to get used to them and get to know them. There are a lot of lads who have come in from the regional competition, it's a big step up for them to this level of football.

“The only thing we have asked for is effort, commitment and those type of things and we certainly can't complain about that.

“There is going to be a big change over in the team from the last few years and to a lot of people out there these lads are unknown quantities, but I think if they are patient a lot of these fellas are going to prove to be very good players.”

Looking ahead to this evening Wednesday and the clash with Longford in Ashbourne (8pm), which will decide who goes through directly to the final, O'Rourke said the starting team will be a mixture of those who lined out in the opening two rounds with the start of the Sigerson Cup having an impact.

“We will be trying to win against Longford on Wednesday because we believe that the more competitive matches we get with this group of player then the better.

“We have four or five away with Sigerson football, so we only played them Wednesday night for a while and for a half-hour today, lads like Cathal Hickey, Diarmuid Moriarty and Darragh Campion, we are trying to be fair to them as well.”