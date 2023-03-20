Meath manager Colm O’Rourke on Dublin defeat – ‘It just demonstrates the long road ahead for us’

IF you’re going to lose, badly, do it on a day that the country’s rugby team is striving to complete a grand slam!

Even GAA hacks will want to be glued to a television and will hardly be too keen to detain any county manager for a lengthy period in the media room with post-match questions.

It was a ‘get them in and get them out’ approach at Páirc Tailteann last Saturday in the aftermath of Dublin’s drubbing of their neighbours and that suited everyone, especially Meath boss Colm O’Rourke.

It must have been a hard watch for O’Rourke who enjoyed unprecedented success against the Dubs when he himself was a player. He sought out a performance rather than a result as he again locked horns this time in a different capacity against the great rivals.

He didn’t get it and it underlined in no uncertain terms the task ahead.

“It was very frustrating to watch, we got a going over from start to finish and it just demonstrates the long road ahead for us,” O’Rourke said afterwards.

“Dublin are among the top two or three teams and we are a long long way behind. The Derry and Dublin games have demonstrated to us that we have a very long road to travel,” O’Rourke continued.

“We cannot make any excuses. I know they probably have some of the greatest players ever to play football but, at the same time, it was disappointing that we weren’t able to put up a better fight against them.”

However, he didn’t believe the players were overawed by expectations or the occasion.

“I don’t think great players ever get overawed by the occasion, you have got to get used to that. We didn’t bring the sort of energy and passion that we would liked to have brought and I would say the players will be very disappointed with that.

“Dublin by scoring everything in the first 10 minutes, I thing they had five shots, five points, it took the wind out of our sails and even though we got the goal which should have given us a big lift and get us back into the game, again we weren’t able to build on that. Overall, we were outplayed everywhere on the pitch so it was disappointing.

“Every time we carried the ball into the tackle we either lost it or had a free given against us. I suppose the physical conditioning over years of many of their players was very evident in many of those confrontations where as a lot of our players are not up to that type of conditioning yet so it is something we have to work on and be patient.

“When you look at our full-back line that were playing together for the first time in this league and a lot of other players with relatively little experience, things will get better but it is going to be a slow process.”

O’Rourke believed that there were lessons to be learned from Dublin’s clinical finishing.

“It demonstrated to us at close range what it is like to get to that level and hopefully our players will go home this evening with a greater desire to get to that level because Dublin’s physical conditioning, mental stability, work rate, their commitment and sheer hardness in their approach to the game is an example to all teams.”

A lack of confidence couldn’t be put down as an excuse, according to O’Rourke, who warned that the rebuilding process could take not weeks or months but years.

“I don’t think we could blame confidence in any shape or form. Obviously the Limerick game was a disappointment but players have to build themselves up for big games like these. It has happened in the past and hopefully again in the not too distant future. When you build a new team, and I have seen it myself on a lot of occasions, there can be a lot of disappointments on the way to getting there. We just have to come back from that, put our heads down and get working again.

“The last 10 minutes we maintained our competitiveness and the lads kept trying so that was the big plus. The reality is we are grasping at straws to take that out of it. Good players learn from bad defeats. There is no player who hasn’t recovered from bad defeats and gone on to be successful. They will always look back on the past and maybe say they got a humiliation from someone and decided as individuals and as a group that maybe they aren’t willing to go down that road again and that is what drives on great players.

“I was assessing Dublin from the studio last year and I thought there was very little between them and Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final and Kerry went on to win with a last minute point and then won the All-Ireland so they weren’t too far away. They weren’t too far away the year before either, they seemed to have a mental collapse against Mayo but when you have players like Fenton, McCarthy, Kilkenny, O’Callaghan, Costello, Brian Howard coming on, Eoin Murchan, Mick Fitzsimons and Davy Byrne, there are very few teams in the country that can match that for quality.

“We don’t have that quality but we are working hard at it. Hopefully we have a decent U20 side which will help bring players forward. We have left them with the U20 team, people will say you should have them in on the panel but we would like to give them the opportunity to play with their own group at the moment.”