Meath manager Colm O’Rourke insists ‘this is going to be a good team’ despite demotion to Tailteann Cup football

WHERE now for Colm O’Rourke and his new-look Meath outfit after the county’s worst fears were realised with elimination from the provincial campaign to be replaced by Tailteann Cup football against mostly Division 3 and 4 league outfits?

After Sunday’s demoralising exit, O’Rourke said they would now embrace the secondary competition and that the players were fully committed to it.

“Well it’s a tough day in one sense but an opportunity as well. We are in the Tailteann Cup and we will embrace the challenge of it. We are where we deserve to be, we are not going to make any excuses just because we have had great teams in the past. That doesn’t give us any right to be in the championship this year. The rules of the competition are that we are in the Tailteann Cup even though we prefer if it were different but we will embrace the challenge and get on with it.

“We are not going to hide away from it. I have often said the competition that nobody wants to play in but we are in it now and so be it. We will get on with it and try our best. We are going back training this week. I have absolutely do doubt we will get total commitment from the players.”

He offered no excuses for the poor showing against the Faithful County.

“We weren’t good enough on the day it is as simple as that and we have no excuses. We had 70-plus minutes to score more than the opposition and we didn’t do so, so we are not going to complain about anything.

“We were very happy with the preparation, obviously the championship match Offaly had against Longford was a big benefit, we were coming in cold but in saying that we thought we had prepared well. Our first half shooting was very poor and it’s a problem we have had all year, we haven’t been able to run up enough points and it came back to haunt us today.

“It took us to the last 15 minutes to get a bit of bite into our game. The first half was very disappointing in that regard. It was a non physical contact game for most of the half as far as we were concerned and something we had referenced on many occasions but, in fairness to the lads, in the second half, they did change things around and really got stuck into the game. There are a lot of good points, a lot of young players that I still have a lot of confidence in.

“I suppose we have to take into account that we had four players making their championship debuts and two or three others who had played less than three games. This is a generational change in the Meath team in the space of six months.

“It is almost a completely new team, I still have a lot of confidence in the young players. I know things didn’t go well for them but I think the thing that will give us some hope for the future is that in the last 15 or 20 minutes a lot of traditional Meath qualities came to the fore and I thought they battled very well in the final 15 minutes when the game was sort of gone away from them. They never gave up trying.”

O’Rourke agreed that Meath ended with a much better team than the one that started.

“There is no doubt about that. Ronan Jones was a significant loss with the hamstring and he came on and made a big difference. Shane Walsh is a big loss, then we have a long list but they are excuses and the lads that you put out are the lads that you have confidence in and they got their opportunity. I suppose Jason Scully, Jack O’Connor and Harry O’Higgins came on as well and did make a difference to the team so the future has to be that we build on this young team. Hopefully, maybe we will bring in some of the U20s that were beaten on Tuesday night which was another disappointment but I still have a lot of confidence in these players they are very committed and dedicated to the cause.

“They are learning as we go along but I can recall many a tough learning day in my career as well and very few teams at the moment make a go of it in one year, it takes two or three years progress year on year to do it.

“This is going to be a good team, I hope the Meath supporters are patient and give them the time because this group are a very committed group of players.

“I saw a lot of bad days myself as a player with Meath as well. People tend to remember the glory days but I remember when we couldn’t win the first round of the championship year after year. In fact, in the early 1980s, we lost three, if not four, in a row of first rounds. We couldn’t get near a Leinster final so it’s only history recreating itself in some ways.

“Under Seán Boylan, it took us three or four years to get to a Leinster final and five years to win a Leinster so these things don’t happen quickly. We are going to knuckle down, we are going to work hard and try and make a success of the Tailteann Cup.’