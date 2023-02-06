Meath majors secure second successive National League victory as Clare sink in Navan

Cathal Hickey of Meath in action against Gavin Cooney of Clare during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Clare at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

THE ability to find the net proved crucial as Meath claimed back-to-back victories in the Allianz League Division 2 at a packed Páirc Tailteann last Sunday.

Expectations were at fever pitch amongst the large contingent of home supporters and while the performance dipped well below that set in Páirc Uí Chaoimh a week previous, the hosts just about deserved their victory following a stern challenge.

It was all about Meath’s opportunism in front of goal that proved the difference even though there were glaring defensive asterisks attached to at least two of the four goals.

It took the goal tally to seven from the two outings to date, but the concession of an accumulation of 35 points is a worry ahead of the trip to Derry for round three.

The victory did come at a cost as talisman Shane Walsh was added to the injury list when he hobbled out of the action after just 13 minutes. Prior to throw-in, Colm O’Rourke had lost another of his star forwards, Mathew Costello, injured while playing for DCU in the Sigerson Cup in midweek.

O’Rourke confirmed afterwards that both players had picked up hamstring injuries and contributed it to the heavy schedule of matches that the duo and a number of other college players had to endure recently due to the timing of the Sigerson Cup alongside the commencement of the NFL campaign.

At different stages, Meath led by as much as nine points and as little as three after Clare enjoyed large stretches of dominance and on two different occasions, the Banner scored five successive points.

However, it was two goals in the space of 11 seconds that did the real damage and propelled the Royals to victory.

The goals arrived midway through the half with Donal Lenihan, who was a late replacement before the start, accounting for the first after getting between his marker and the ’keeper to fist a Ronan Jones delivery to the net. From the kickout, ’keeper David Sexton sent his effort straight to Jordan Morris who gratefully accepted the gift and finished low to the corner.

That left the hosts leading 3-2 to 0-2 and while Clare fought gamely throughout and reduced the deficit to a one score game by the 44th minute, they never recovered from the body blow of those quickfire goals.

The Royals’ fourth goal, a fine effort by Jason Scully from a Jones pass on 59 minutes, firmly ended Clare’s hopes of putting back-to-back wins together following their opening round success against Louth.

Lenihan, brother of Middlesbrough defender Darragh, also struck for his side’s opening goal, finishing soccer style at the near post after Morris had prevented the ball from going out over the endline.

Clare, who ended Meath’s championship hopes in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2022, dominated throughout the second quarter during which they outscored their opponents five points to one, leaving the half-time score at 3-3 to 0-7.

The Banner continued on the front foot at the start of the second half before wind-assisted Meath responded with a number of crucial scores. Dáithí McGowan from long range, Darragh Campion and two frees converted by Lenihan kept the Clare men at arm’s length.

The loss of midfielder Cathal O’Connor to a black card didn’t help the visitors cause minutes before Scully struck for that fourth goal sealed it for Colm O’Rourke’s charges.

Colm Collins’ side hit five unanswered points in the closing stages but it was their defensive frailties which proved costly.

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Adam O’Neill, Michael Flood, Harry O’Higgins; Jack O’Connor 0-1, Donal Keogan, Cathal Hickey; Ronan Jones, Dáithí McGowan 0-1; Cillian O’Sullivan, Jason Scully 1-1, Darragh Campion 0-1; Jordan Morris 1-2 (0-1f, 0-1m), Donal Lenihan 2-2 (0-2f), Shane Walsh. Subs: Diarmuid Moriarty for Walsh (13), Brian Conlon for McGowan (49), Shane Crosby for Campion (52), Robin Clarke for Hickey (57), Shane McEntee for Scully (67).

CLARE: David Sexton; Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Ronan Lanigan; Cian O’Dea, Pearse Lillis 0-1, Alan Sweeney; Cathal O’Connor, Darragh Bohannon 0-1; Jamie Malone 0-1, Ciarán Downes, Dermot Coughlan 0-1; Pádraig Collins 0-1, Emmett McMahon 0-5 (3f), Gavin Cooney 0-3 (2f). Subs: Aaron Griffin 0-1 for Downes (HT), Ikem Ugweru for Coughlan (49), Daniel Walsh for Sweeney (54), Mark McInerney 0-2 (2f) for Cooney (59), Dan Keating for Connor (67).

REF: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).