Meath in a precarious position where Sam Maguire Cup qualification is concerned

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke and his former boss, Seán Boylan, during the recent National League where the Royals failed to finish strongly. Picture: Sportsfile

One certainty about the build-up to this Sunday’s Leinster SFC clash between Meath and Offaly in O’Connor Park, Tullamore (4pm), is that the Tailteann Cup will enter the discussion at some stage.

Another certainty is that Meath will be in the secondary competition if they fail to reach the provincial final.

Their lowly Division 2 league position, finishing sixth of the eight teams, had left them in a precarious position. But then their hopes suffered a fatal blow when Clare corner-back Cillian Rouine fisted a dramatic, winning point against Cork in the recent Munster quarter-final.

It meant that either Clare or Limerick would be in the Munster final and, therefore, claim an automatic place in the Sam Maguire series, thus leapfrogging Meath. Last year’s Tailteann Cup winners, Westmeath, also win an automatic spot.

The Connacht championship pitted three Division 4 teams, Sligo, Leitrim and London, as well as New York, in one side of the draw, and with one of those certain of a provincial final spot, it effectively knocks out the Division 3 winners, Cavan, if they fail to make it to the Ulster final.

The eight counties who qualify for the four provincial finals are guaranteed a place in the Sam Maguire series as well as Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath. Even if Westmeath make it to the Leinster final, it won’t have any bearing on the counties below them. Provincial championship losers Mayo and Tyrone claim two more spots as they qualify via the league. Other Division 1 teams, Galway, Roscommon, Kerry and Monaghan, together with Division 2 winners Dublin also qualify via the league.

It was assumed the majority of those teams would reach their respective provincial finals, freeing up spaces for the Division 2 runners-up, Derry, the counties relegated from Division 1, Donegal and Armagh, as well as teams that finished third (Louth), fourth (Cork) fifth (Kildare) sixth (Meath) in Division 2 and the Division 3 winners Cavan.

Clare’s win knocked out the next lowest-ranking league team, which is Meath, and if Cavan or Down reach an Ulster final then Kildare will also be looking forward to a Tailteann Cup campaign.

It all sounds complicated and it is, but it will become much clearer over the next number of weeks and counties will know if they are travelling to the top grounds in the country or the back end of nowhere!