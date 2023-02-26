Meath have plenty of reasons to be optimistic despite setback of Louth defeat

Shane Walsh of Meath in action against Donal McKenny of Louth during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Louth at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

On another day, another year and with another manager, Louth would probably have lost this crucial Allianz Football League match against their near neighbours.

In previous times, decent Louth teams showed plenty of promise and endeavour against Meath sides with one vital ingredient missing – belief.

How often in the past had they put themselves in match-winning situations but when it came to the crunch, they lacked the belief to complete the task? For stretches of last Sunday’s superbly-contested encounter, it seemed as if Louth’s old failings would again come back to haunt them.

After enjoying an abundance of possession following a slow start to the first half, they found themselves ahead by the minimum at the break, playing into a stiff enough breeze. However, that lead should have been much greater, three goal chances were spurned and one felt if Louth were to succeed then at least one of those opportunities would need to have been nailed.

In an era where the game is very much about percentages, Louth’s tally of six points and eight wides in the opening 35 minutes told its own story.

The third quarter in any match is usually make and break time and when Meath eased themselves into a 1-11 to 0-9 advantage by the 53rd minute, and still led by five with 15 remaining, it seemed this was another huff and puff Louth display without any tangible reward.

Behind by five at that stage, Louth would probably have lost by 10 in previous years. This present Louth team seem to be made of sterner mettle, however, and they showed admirable character, determination and no small amount of belief not to accept the inevitable. They needed players to stand up and be counted and for once they had them in spades.

Livewire corner-forward Dáire McConnon kick-started the revival with a point and then came Ciarán Downey’s cameo, the Newtown Blues man arrowing over three superb points in less than two minutes to give his side momentum.

Craig Lennon’s goal was the defining moment as he anticipated Jack O’Connor’s delivery prior to the ball leaving the Curraha man’s boot and ran over 80 yards before, in almost slow motion, finishing to the net as a couple of Meath players scampered back in vain.

Would Meath have won had they not conceded that goal? Doubtful. Louth were very much on the front foot prior to the goal while Meath at that stage were virtually out on their feet after playing with 14 following the sending off of Harry O’Higgins on 24 minutes.

That dismissal probably proved more costly for the Royals as both physically and mentally the numerical disadvantage had caught up with them in the closing stages.

Despite the defeat, this was arguably Meath’s best display of Colm O’Rourke’s short reign. They had produced a solid second half showing to see off Cork in the opening round but were less than impressive in the victory over Clare and were thankful for the Banner’s porous defence.

They produced a forgettable display against Derry but there were definite signs against the Wee County – slow as it might be – that improvement was happening. It has to be remembered that for the entire full-back line of Adam O’Neill, Michael Flood and O’Higgins, it is their first league campaign. The midfield partnership of Ronan Jones and Jack Flynn is completely new with Flynn having his first outing of the year following injury.

Meath are still in search of a marquee forward to supplement the likes of Mathew Costello, Shane Walsh and Jordan Morris and O’Rourke has highlighted the need to be scoring around the 1-15 mark to be winning matches.

Mickey Harte’s project is much further down the line than O’Rourke’s at this stage. That said, the cut and thrust of inter-county football gives managers little time to find their feet. This business is all about results and victory is now imperative when Meath travel to Limerick this Sunday.

A win there will probably guarantee their league status but there is a much bigger prize at stake this year and the county won’t want to be relying on getting to a Leinster final to be sure of inclusion in the All-Ireland championship.

That guarantees there will be no ‘dead rubber’ games in the remainder of the league campaign but, overall, Meath have plenty of reasons to be optimistic despite last Sunday’s setback.