Meath get the Colm O’Rourke era off to a winning start in Carlow

THE focus was on the manager more than his new look team as Colm O’Rourke made his first competitive outing as Meath senior football team boss at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, last Wednesday night.

With seven players handed their first-ever start at this level, it took Meath quite a while to come to terms with their lively hosts and it was the introduction of some of the more established stars that eventually got them over the line.

There was little to enthuse about the opening half performance as Meath struggled to contain Darragh Foley in the Carlow attack and, at the interval, the hosts enjoyed a 1-5 to 0-3 advantage.

Foley accounted for 1-4 of his side’s opening-half tally and the full-forward was again prominent in the early stages of the second half. Meath’s form improved significantly in that second period, though it was only in the closing stages that they wrestled the lead.

They closed the gap to the minimum twice before substitute Keith Curtis drew the teams level. Meath had the momentum at that stage and Cillian O’Sullivan edged them ahead.

Foley hit an equalising point with four minutes of normal time remaining but Meath finished much the stronger with points from Diarmuid Moriarty, O’Sullivan, Curtis and Mathew Costello.

“We certainly are happy to get off to a winning start considering the position we were in at half-time, but in fairness to the lads they put in a great second half and I thought the last 10 or 15 minutes was our best and it's always a good sign of a team when you see them finishing strongly,” O'Rourke said afterwards.

“We seemed to lack a bit of energy, confidence and enthusiasm in the first half, but maybe that is to be expected. We had seven fellas who hadn't worn a Meath jersey for the seniors before and they were quite nervous.

“I suppose it was a big demand of them to put in so many new players together, but in fairness a lot of them acquitted themselves quite well, they kept going at it and the second half was good from our point of view.

“We did change for the second half and we pushed right up on them and we caused lots of problems. We made their goalie kick long and almost all the possession they got they had to contest for.”

CARLOW: Ciarán Cunningham; Dara Curran, Mikey Bambrick, Jonah Dunne; Seánie Bambrick, Jordan Morrissey, Conor Doyle; Liam Brennan, Finbarr Kavanagh; Shane Clarke, Ciarán Moran, Eric Molloy; Conor Crowley 0-1, Darragh Foley 1-8 (0-4f, 0-1m), Colm Hulton. Subs: Josh Moore for Bambrick (49), Jamie Clarke for Molloy, Shane O'Neill for Hulton, Padraig Deering for Moran, Shane Buggy for Morrissey (all 53), Pádraig Hynes for Clarke (58), Paddy Regan for Brennan (63),

MEATH: Seán Brennan (Dunderry); James O'Hare (Rathkenny), Harry O'Higgins (Drumbaragh), Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna); Eoin Harkin (Dunsany), Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown); Dáithí McGowan 0-2 (Ratoath), Brian Conlon (Simonstown); Conor Moriarty (Curraha), Darragh Campion (Skryne), Jason Scully 0-2 (Oldcastle); Mathew Costello 0-3, 2f (Dunshaughlin), Diarmuid Moriarty 0-4 (Curraha), Aaron Lynch (Trim). Subs: Robin Clarke (Duleek/Bellewstown) for Hickey, Cillian O'Sullivan 0-2 (Moynalvey) for C Moriarty (both HT), Donal Lenihan 0-1f (Dunboyne) for Lynch (47), Jack O'Connor (Curraha) for Campion (52), Keith Curtis 0-2, 1m (Rathkenny) for Scully (60), Michael Flood (St Brigid's) for Rafferty (62), Conor Quigley (Trim) for Harkin, Shane McEntee (Dunboyne) for Keogan (both 65), Harry Hogan (Longwood) for O'Sullivan (73).

REFEREE: Darragh Byrne (Wicklow).