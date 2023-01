Meath GAA sub-committees are ratified at County Board meeting

The Leinster GAA PRO Martin O'Halloran and the Meath PRO Ciaran Flynn read their programmes before the Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 match between Meath and Antrim at Pairc Táilteann in Navan, Co Meath. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

THE following sub-committees were ratified at last night’s first County Board meeting of the year.

Competition Control Committee – Chairperson John Daly (Walterstown), secretary Niamh Regan (Rathmolyon), fixtures secretary Damien Griffin (Na Fianna), disciplinary secretary Jim Mitchell (Dunshaughlin), referees administrator TBC; fixture analyst Oliver Keegan (Gaeil Colmcille), John Gilmartin (Dunboyne), Peter Collins (Moynalvey), Conor Tormey (Donaghmore/Ashbourne).

Hearings Committee – Chairperson Pat O’Reilly (Simonstown), secretary Francis Flynn (Seneschalstown), Francis Lynch (Kiltale), Liam Kerrane (O’Mahonys), Andy Fahy (Ratoath), Brian Rennick (Dunderry), Brendan Lynch (Moynalty), Michael Mullally (Blackhall Gaels), Gerry Giblin (Donaghmore/Ashbourne).

Finance Sub-Committee – Chairperson Gene Smith (Nobber), secretary Jim Mullery (Slane), John Kavanagh (St Ultan’s), Paddy Kelly (Kiltale), Ciarán Flynn (Dunsany), Mairead Delaney (Dunshaughlin), Jason Plunkett (Clonard), Dessie Murtagh (St Ultan’s), John Brogan (Moynalty), Pat Smyth (O’Mahonys), Tara Rowan.

Hurling Development & Promotion Committee – John Brennan (Ratoath), secretary Colin Brennan (Rathmolyon), assistant secretary John Andrews (Trim).

Fixture Analyst – Oliver Keegan (Gaeil Colmcille).

Health & Well Being – Chairperson James Kelly (St Colmcille’s), Andy Fahy, Brian Carberry (St Vincent’s), Liz Lacey (Moynalty), Seán Downey (Na Fianna), Andy Ogle (Trim), Seán Dolan (Moylagh), Eunice Murtagh (O’Mahony’s), Jim Mullery, Maria O’Neill (Dunderry), Mary Meade (Syddan), Gillian Duffy (Duleek/Bellewstown).

Referees’ Administration Committee – Chairperson TBC; secretary Seamus McCormack (Walterstown), John Delaney (Dunboyne), Dominic Reilly (Kiltale), Raymond Finnegan (Gaeil Colmcille), Nick Fitzgerald (Kildalkey), Frank Gallogly (Dunshaughlin).

Minor Committee – Chairperson Raymond Finnegan, vice-chairperson John Gilmartin, secretary TBC, assistant secretary Declan Black (Kilmainham), Denise Farrelly (Castletown), Brian Kelly (Seneschalstown), Niall Gogarty (Gaeil Colmcille).

Youth Committee – Chairperson Fintan Porter (O’Mahony’s), vice-chairperson Andrew Lenehan (St Patrick’s), secretary Martin Kelly (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), assistant secretary Aidan Quinn (Ballinabrackey), PRO Fintan Porter, Assistant PRO Ned Kearney (Simonstown), Martin Blake (St Brigid’s).

Coiste Go Games – Chairperson Fintan Porter, secretary Martin Kelly (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), Peter Durnin (Kiltale), Ned Kearney.

Post Primary Schools’ Committee – Ciarán Flynn, Ultan Fitzpatrick (Gaeil Colmcille).

Insurance Officer – Jim Lane (Simonstown).

Coaching & Games Development Committee – Chairperson Martin Blake, John Gilmartin, Seán Kelly (Dunderry), Peter Durnin, Philip Fay (Dunderry), Barry Horgan, Paul Garrigan.

Cultural Committee – Chairman Joseph O’Brien (Skryne), Cathal Joyce (Clann na nGael), Michael Heery (St Brigid’s), Anna Rooney (Slane), Michael Carr (Wolfe Tones), Michelle Mullen Kilmainham), Pat Farrelly (Trim), Lenore McGahan (Drumconrath), Matthew Gilsenan (St Michael’s), Laura Campion (Skryne), Ruth Ui Chonaill (Clann na nGael).

Information Technology Committee – Chairperson Tom Callaghan, Ciarán Flynn, Jason Plunkett, Brian Kelly.

Youth Planning Committee – Chairperson Paddy Kelly, secretary Michael Bennett (O’Mahonys), Raymond Finnegan, Martin Blake, Fintan Porter Martin Kelly, Peter Durnin, Ned Kearney, Declan Black, John Gilmartin, Denise Farrelly.

County Team Management Panel Committee – John Kavanagh, Ciarán Flynn, Gene Smith, Paddy Kelly plus two players from both senior football and senior hurling teams.

Public Relations/Marketing Committee – Chairperson Brian Kelly, John Andrews, Fintan Porter, Martin O’Halloran, John O’Brien (Nobber), Alan Tormey (Gaeil Colmcille), Brendan Cummins (Dunsany), Joseph O’Brien, Ellen Blake (St Brigid’s), Martin Burns (Ratoath), Brendan Boylan (Dunboyne).

Pairc Tailteann & Dunganny Games Committee – Chairperson Paddy O’Dwyer (Dunshaughlin), event controller/safety officer Jim Lane, head steward Jim Cooney (Ballinabrackey), John Kavanagh, Paddy Kelly, Jim Mullery, Gene Smith, Ciarán Flynn, Arthur Reilly (Boardsmill), Ned Bland (Ballinabrackey), Martin O’Halloran, Jason Plunkett, Mairead Delaney, David Clinch (Walterstown), Brian Kelly, Dessie Murtagh, Olivia Cussen (Moynalty).

Historical committee – Chairperson Brendan Cummins, secretary Jim Gilligan (Dunshaughlin), Seamus Brennan (Trim), Donie Mooney (Summerhill), Pat Farrelly (Trim), Eddie O’Reilly (Oldcastle).

Designated Liaison Person – Brian Carberry.

Ambassador for Meath GAA – Seán Boylan (Dunboyne).

Cups Committee – Barney Allen, Brendan Cummins, Kit Mitchell (Killyon).

Planning & Training Committee – Brian Carberry, Paddy Kelly.

Physical Planning & Safety Committee – Jason Plunkett, Jim Lane, Paddy Kelly.

Infrastructure Committee – Chairperson Noel Dempsey (Trim), secretary Liam Mulvihill, Seamus Kenny, John Kavanagh, Ciarán Flynn, Gene Smith, Jason Plunkett, Paddy Kelly.

Football Development Committee – Chairperson Conor O’Donoghue, Seamus Kenny, Tomas Brady, Christy Reynolds, Owen Brennan, Gerry McEntee, John Kavanagh.